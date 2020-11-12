You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 13

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 11, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Larry Sinclair Jackson, 36 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Michael Lee Valenzuela Sr., 52 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit (Aiken)

Norton Jack Gaites II, 53 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department warrant, failure to appear and pay bench warrant

Valerie Denise West, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

John Raymond Strang — domestic violence third degree

Jamie Allen Hartley, 46 — awaiting warrant from Aiken Department of Public Safety

John Allen Eubanks Jr., 35 — exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner

Austin Bernard Martin, 20 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Malik Davon Lee, 24 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Donnie Tyler Morris, 18 — threatening the life, person of family of a public official, teacher or principal, unlawful communication

Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 28 — assault and battery third degree

