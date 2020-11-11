You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 12

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Tayquon Darnell Abney, 26 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant

Clay Timothy Howard, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Robert Donald McCleary, 73 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense

Gerald Wayne Manning Jr., 23 — assault and battery third degree

Jeffery Marteaza Simpkins, 36 — failure to pay bench warrant

Robert Edward Johnson, 42 — assault and battery third degree

William Anthony O’Bryant, 49 — failure to pay bench warrant

Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Briana Shakar Davis, 28 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a firearm

Dekayla Lachelle Aiken, 24 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a firearm

Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — violation of emergency restraining order

Gregory Thomas Golding, 43 — assault and battery third degree

Ivan Jarard Simpkins, 35 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond

Cedric O’Neil Ross, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Anthony Mark White, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Timothy Winston Whittle, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Christopher Antonio Daye, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant

Mark Ervin Worthy Jr., 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Shawn Anthony Morris, 31 — sexual exploitation of a minor third degree five counts

Tyler Gregory Redd, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Martin Jose Chavez Jr., 19 — assault and battery third degree three counts, assault and battery third degree bench warrant three counts

Krystal Pake Gilpatrick, 48 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

