Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 12

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tayquon Darnell Abney, 26 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant
Clay Timothy Howard, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Robert Donald McCleary, 73 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense
Gerald Wayne Manning Jr., 23 — assault and battery third degree
Jeffery Marteaza Simpkins, 36 — failure to pay bench warrant
Robert Edward Johnson, 42 — assault and battery third degree
William Anthony O’Bryant, 49 — failure to pay bench warrant
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Briana Shakar Davis, 28 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a firearm
Dekayla Lachelle Aiken, 24 — violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a firearm
Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — violation of emergency restraining order
Gregory Thomas Golding, 43 — assault and battery third degree
Ivan Jarard Simpkins, 35 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond
Cedric O’Neil Ross, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Anthony Mark White, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Timothy Winston Whittle, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Christopher Antonio Daye, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant
Mark Ervin Worthy Jr., 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Shawn Anthony Morris, 31 — sexual exploitation of a minor third degree five counts
Tyler Gregory Redd, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Martin Jose Chavez Jr., 19 — assault and battery third degree three counts, assault and battery third degree bench warrant three counts
Krystal Pake Gilpatrick, 48 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant