Aiken County police bookings for Nov. 11

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 6-9, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Chase Dylan McAndrews, 18 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property
Heather Lee Glenn, 32 —driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited
Sherry Dee Gilley, 44 — Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Serafin Leyva Jr., 29 — kidnapping
Joshua Jerel White, 28 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Meoshia Antionette Tyler, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christian Alexander Reeves, 18 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, unlawful carrying of pistol, violation of city ordinance failure to comply with order of public service officer
Gary Alan Moody, 50 — burglary (non-violent) second degree bench warrant
Damien Daymond Williams, 28 — failure to pay per order family court bench warrant
Kaylub Daevonne Nipper, 18 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Robert Edward Raimondi, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Matthew Christopher Pierce, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, violation of city ordinance disobeying a lawful order, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Michael Hatten Earnest Jr., 47 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kavon Hugh Gene McCallister, 42 — domestic violence third degree, driving under the influence less than .10 third offense
Sadi Sierra Gunnells, 20 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor
Kenneth Edward Parker Jr., 45 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense two counts, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), possession of cocaine first offense
Ivan Jarard Simpkins, 35 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Kevin Victor Rodriguez, 32 — indecent exposure two counts
Brenden Lynn Hesseling, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Marquette Jerome Henderson, 27 — domestic violence third degree
Carolyn Denise Woodson, 52 — violation of city ordinance/giving false information, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Vernard Rosevelt Sealey, 57 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Lela Michelle Lively, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Julio Angel Flores, 36 — hold for Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, hold for Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Larry Kip Boyd Sr., 55 — public disorderly conduct
Latoya Monique Chambers, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Edward Junior Holloway Jr., 71 — public disorderly conduct
Anthony Mark White, 26 — reckless driving two counts, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature three counts, failure to stop for a blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, kidnapping, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, unattended vehicle engine running
Frankie Diane Harrison, 45 — public disorderly conduct
Steven Keith Thurmond, 38 — resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony bondsman off bond, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process bondsman off bond, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully bondsman off bond, malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000, escape/attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon first offense two counts, attempted murder, public disorderly conduct
James Adam Jackson Jr., 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — violation of city ordinance/false information, public disorderly conduct
Robert Andrew Black, 33 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services – Lexington
Emily Hope Livengood, 21 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
William Thomas Pearson, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Noah Caleb Fields, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Davian Lamir McKie, 19 — use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Lauren Kaylee Riggs, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Glen Edward Taylor, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, failure to pay as ordered bench warrant
Whitney Nicole Simmons, 32 — awaiting warrants for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Auhbriya Nijameria Veronica Butler, 19 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Anthony Mark White, 26 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
William Hugh Hixon IV, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Russell Shawn Lawson, 39 — hold for general sessions court
Zachary Blanton Hamrick, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jonathan Robert Jones, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Jourdon Kentrez Newman, 20 — reckless driving
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christian Tyler Fincher, 25 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Earl James Ray Jr., 38 — hold for Columbia Police Department per National Crime Information Center hit
Devron Jakell Duncan, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant