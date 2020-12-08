Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 9

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 4-7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dec. 4
Andrea Latoya Pough, 39 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Cortez Terrill Simmons, 29 — financial transaction card theft, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period two counts
Bryson Jamal Wigfall, 20 — accessory before the fact to a felony general provision bondsman off bond, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon bondsman off bond, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole bondsman off bond
Tanya Dyches Hoffman, 60 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Buddy David Gunter, 26 — assault and battery first degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Dec. 5
Joshua Jerel White, 28 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tyler Cain Best, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Romare Lynden Cheatham Sr., 26 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Sarah Feagin McKinnon, 43 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more
Chad Jason Furtado, 38 — domestic violence third degree, public disorderly conduct
Larry Christopher Ways, 30 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol three counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
John Thomas Belote, 37 — attempted murder, domestic violence first degree, public disorderly conduct
Tania Danielle Walker, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Christopher Joshua Garcia, 18 — hold for Grovetown Police Department
Patrick Allen Daily, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jamaal Michael Calloway Taylor, 28 — assault and battery third degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Summer Rae Dorr, 32 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, manufacture, possession of schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine first offense, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Dec. 6
Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — public disorderly conduct
Brian Lamont Rivers, 41 — domestic violence third degree
Donyell Leon Edwards, 40 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of cocaine first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, II or flunitrazepam
James Davis Cola Lovette, 19 — assault and battery third degree, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense
Matthew Aaron McCormick, 31 — hold for McCormick Sheriff’s Department
Stewart Bane Davis, 33 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant
Brandon Webb Campbell, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Terri Alieta Sanders, 49 — public disorderly conduct
William Jacob Harper Jr., 65 — driving under the influence first offense municipal court bench warrant
Christopher Joshua Garcia, 18 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, disobeying a lawful order of police bondsman off bond
Mark Antonio Burton, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
William Henry Wheeler, 64 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Dec. 7
Megan McCord Wilson, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, domestic violence third degree
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Robert Samuel Day III, 24 — accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or murder
Shakeem Tislam Price, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Dominique Edward Johnson, 29 — murder, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, violation of terms of probation parole or other supervised reentry
Dustin Robert Williamson, 25 — hold for Barnwell probation
Adam Harrison Moulton, 37 — failed DAC for domestic violence third degree bench warrant
James Cola Davis-Lovett, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Jeffrey Herman Warren Nettles, 49 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bench warrant
Amie Elena Glorit, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant, hold for Horry County sheriff detainer hold
Teonda Levertt Walker, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Jason Scott Fincher, 44 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (sent paperwork)
Calvin Sentel Wright, 36 — domestic violence second degree
Jerry Alan Lynott, 35 — violation of city ordinance false information, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant two counts
Gregory Paul Stevens Sr., 55 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)