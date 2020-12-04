Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 5

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Samuel Eugene Clayton Jr., 32 — violation of city ordinance disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance malicious injury to property
David Grady Scott, 37 — kidnapping, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 28 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Bryson Jarmal Wigfall, 20 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Joey Lee Ellis, 33 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug bondsman off bond, financial transaction card theft bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Alaina Nicole Sweat, 31 — domestic violence third degree
Heather Elaine Smith, 43 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Madison Alexander Abbott, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Marquita Chana Justice, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense