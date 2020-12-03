You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 4

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

NOV. 25

Allen Cornell Pollin, 42 — assault and battery third degree

Joshua Eugene Rose, 34 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, grand larceny $10,000 or more bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Rayshawn Sentell White, 18 — safekeeping for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office

Yusuf Khalid Thompson, 33 — forgery less than $10,000 general sessions court bench warrant

Bryson Jamall Wigfall, 20 — giving false information to law enforcement magistrate court bench warrant

Antonio Jameson Nathaniel, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Deontra Elbert Scruggs, 29 — violation of terms of probation, patrol or other supervisory program, sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense

Celeste Nelson Snellings, 47 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury

Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice

Richard Lee Johnson Sr., 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for McCormick County, SC

Vidal Estrada, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused)

NOV. 26

Megan Alisha Gagnon, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under suspension bench warrant, shoplifting bench warrant

Tammy Tavy Michelle Artis, 49 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Freddie Powell III, 32 — malicious injury to animals/personal property, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office

Edward Junior Johnson, 46 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree

Robert Harris Field III, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Ricky Romain Willis II, 37 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted or violent felony

Joshua Caleb Kneece, 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug

Bradley Edward Calhoun, 29 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I(b) & (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, domestic violence second degree, failure to pay per order family court bench warrant

NOV. 27

Cassie Marie Bell, 25 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle

James Cason Sellers, 36 — failure to pay as ordered family court bench warrant

Nichola Brodders, 48 — public disorderly conduct

Levi McKinnley Cook, 21 — attempted murder

Richard Lee Johnson Sr., 47 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office per the National Crime Information Center

Trenton Elijah Fairburn, 17 — possession of a weapon during a violence crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, attempted murder

James Cason Sellers, 36 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond

Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond two counts

James Hiram Jackson Jr., 24 — assault and battery third degree

Lonnie Steve Holley, 74 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Steven Allen Morris, 53 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

NOV. 28

Tavon James Patterson, 22 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, public disorderly conduct

Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

James Perry Daily, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

Jason Wade Taylor, 47 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant

James Luther Holland, 61 — domestic violence second degree

Jack Keith Cook Jr., 69 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

John Mitchell Syms, 53 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, public disorderly conduct

Parker David Radford, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Boyia Unique Bristol, 20 — hold for Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold

NOV. 29

Michael Davis, 56 — public disorderly conduct

Andrew Donald Virella, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Justin Loren Guay, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

NOV. 30

Christopher Wayne Perkins, 33 — detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office

Michael David Barnwell, 35 — sexual exploitation of a minor third degree four counts

Joshua Paul Mattox, 42 — property nuisance

Ernest Condre Bethel, 27 — hold for Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Anthony Allen Cordell, 33 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, receiving goods represented as stolen value more than $2,000 bondsman off bond, chop shop unlawfully own, operate, conduct or to transport or sell bondsman off bond, 

Tyler Carey Dwaynne Moxley, 22 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base bondsman off bond, arson second degree bondsman off bond, presenting false claim for insurance payment bondsman off bond

George Vernon Croswell, 83 — indecent exposure bondsman off bond five counts

Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

Chad Derek Smith, 48 — failure to pay and appear family court bench warrant three counts

Aaron Lee Prince, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Dustin Robert Williamson, 25 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office

DEC. 1

Johnny Mercer Vanover Jr., 44 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

James Eric Adams, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Adam Lee Keen, 30 — receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more

Danny Clyde Sauls Jr., 31 — domestic violence second degree

Logan Evertt Long, 17 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Aly Sallah, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald Keith Kennedy III, 37 — violation of probation five counts

Chaysen Michael Barton, 17 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

DEC. 2

Ronald Keith Kennedy III, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bench warrant fifteen counts

Steven Tylor Hill, 30 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Nicole Christine Reeder, 31 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Brittany Colleen Metts, 26 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Sydnie Jean Bell, 27 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian

Clyde Daron Smith Jr., 34 — attempted murder, violation of city ordinance/dischargin firearm in the city, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony,

Rodney Lee Anstett Jr., 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Kristin Paige Nicole Owens, 21 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Anthony Tyrone Hurst, 26 — hold for electronic monitoring per Lt. Butler

Jacob Schyler McLellan, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Mark Ervin Worthy Jr., 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Hunter Thomas Gandy, 22 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Joey Lee Ellis, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Kelsey Dawn Perkins, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Seth Allen Fulmer, 24 — hold for Wagener Police Department

Laverne Timothy Eugene Robinson Sr., 28 — failure to pay family court

Justin Andrew Brimmer, 29 — assault and battery third degree

Justin Dwayne Wood, 29 — domestic violence third degree

Kendra Linette Fryson, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jirmecka Latoya Lyons, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jason Elliott Gyening, 31 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Thomas Alvin Busbee Jr., 57 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Thomas Clinton Waiters Jr., 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Christopher Joshua Garcia, 18 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Jacob Elijah Kenney, 19 — assault and battery third degree

