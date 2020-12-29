Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 30

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 23-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Donovan Cardell Jones, 42 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault
Maurice Antonio Jones, 41 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Anna Valerjevna Klimenko, 42 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) bench warrant
Kristopher Hugh Hemminger, 31 — driving without a license first offense, violation of city ordinance/failure to stop for blue light, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Clifford Cordarryl Freeman, 31 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, attempted murder three counts, assault and battery third degree, unlawful taking of firearm or weapon from a law enforcement officer
Thomas Edward Boatwright, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Christian Bradford Zorn, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II second offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second of subsequent offense two counts, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Timothy Mikell Schultheis, 22 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor two counts
Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Takequra Alaysha McKay, 21 — domestic violence second degree
Justin Robert Voigt, 31 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant
Erik Charles Riddick, 23 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury willful injury to courthouse or jail
Larry Wayne Chambers III, 30 — public disorderly conduct
Brianna Elyse Bates, 23 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs
Austin Christopher Baker, 21 — malicious injury to animals or personal property
Brandon Markel Johnson, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Antron Dearel Willis, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 28 — public disorderly conduct
James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Johnny Antonio Alvarez Belen, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Darrell Bernard Epps, 54 — violation of court order of protection
Jimmy Lee Harris, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident
Kristopher Bentley Angell, 24 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, assault and battery third degree three counts, malicious injury to animals or personal property
Terry Van Duvall II, 35 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault
Aalayja Debbie Robinson-Padgett, 18 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of pistol, assault and battery third degree two counts
Nicholas Alexander Hinton Sr., 40 — reckless driving
Wayne Carroll Jr., 34 — domestic violence third degree
Darius Ramon Donaldson, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Garyel Tranece Thomas Jackson, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tyler Austin Palmer, 28 — assault and battery third degree
Matthew Junior Curry Jr., 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony bench warrant
Whitney Breann Jordan, 26 — assault and battery third degree, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
David Ronald Jordan, 53 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Carolyn Lynn Jones, 45 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bench warrant
Robert Franklin Bell Jr., 64 — assault and battery third degree
Purnell Dion Perry, 50 — failure to appear and pay as ordered family court bench warrant
Jessica Lee Whistin, 33 — forgery value less than $10,000, removing or affixing license plate to conceal or misinterpret identity, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, hold for Polk County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit
Nicholas Adam Casey, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Benjamin Mattew Tate, 25 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Isaac Curry Jr., 39 — domestic violence second degree, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Daryl Lynn Scott, 48 — forgery no dollar amount involved bench warrant
Michael Steven McDaniel, 46 — public disorderly conduct
Remer Keith Green, 59 — driving without a license first offense
Justin Seabern Taylor, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Amanda Nicole Wood, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Thomas Adams, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Ronald Eugene Woodruff, 42 — failure to appear family court bench warrant
Dawon Jacques Wells, 22 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Christopher Curtis Foreman, 28 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Dominique Denzel Beal, 24 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Tobias Marquez Thomas, 23 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results), hold for Bureau of ATF headquarters, Washington
Denzell Deshawn Jackson, 20 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Lafette Spann, 56 — failure to appear per order family court bench warrant
Daniel Ja Shon Williams, 20 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Joshua Clint Mace Jr., 27 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol, littering not more than 15 pounds
Steve Bernard Young, 57 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident bench warrant
Christian Tyler Fincher, 25 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections
Christopher Charles Huffman, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office