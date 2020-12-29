You have permission to edit this article.
Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 30

  • Updated
Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 23-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Donovan Cardell Jones, 42 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault

Maurice Antonio Jones, 41 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Anna Valerjevna Klimenko, 42 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) bench warrant

Kristopher Hugh Hemminger, 31 — driving without a license first offense, violation of city ordinance/failure to stop for blue light, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Clifford Cordarryl Freeman, 31 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia

Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, attempted murder three counts, assault and battery third degree, unlawful taking of firearm or weapon from a law enforcement officer

Thomas Edward Boatwright, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Christian Bradford Zorn, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II second offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second of subsequent offense two counts, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Timothy Mikell Schultheis, 22 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor two counts

Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Takequra Alaysha McKay, 21 — domestic violence second degree

Justin Robert Voigt, 31 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant

Erik Charles Riddick, 23 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury willful injury to courthouse or jail

Larry Wayne Chambers III, 30 — public disorderly conduct

Brianna Elyse Bates, 23 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs

Austin Christopher Baker, 21 — malicious injury to animals or personal property

Brandon Markel Johnson, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Antron Dearel Willis, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Samantha Wynette Hearn, 28 — public disorderly conduct

James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Johnny Antonio Alvarez Belen, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Darrell Bernard Epps, 54 — violation of court order of protection

Jimmy Lee Harris, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident

Kristopher Bentley Angell, 24 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, assault and battery third degree three counts, malicious injury to animals or personal property

Terry Van Duvall II, 35 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault

Aalayja Debbie Robinson-Padgett, 18 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of pistol, assault and battery third degree two counts

Nicholas Alexander Hinton Sr., 40 — reckless driving

Wayne Carroll Jr., 34 — domestic violence third degree

Darius Ramon Donaldson, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Garyel Tranece Thomas Jackson, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Tyler Austin Palmer, 28 — assault and battery third degree

Matthew Junior Curry Jr., 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony bench warrant

Whitney Breann Jordan, 26 — assault and battery third degree, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense

David Ronald Jordan, 53 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense

Carolyn Lynn Jones, 45 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bench warrant

Robert Franklin Bell Jr., 64 — assault and battery third degree

Purnell Dion Perry, 50 — failure to appear and pay as ordered family court bench warrant

Jessica Lee Whistin, 33 — forgery value less than $10,000, removing or affixing license plate to conceal or misinterpret identity, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, hold for Polk County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit

Nicholas Adam Casey, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Benjamin Mattew Tate, 25 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk

Isaac Curry Jr., 39 — domestic violence second degree, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Daryl Lynn Scott, 48 — forgery no dollar amount involved bench warrant

Michael Steven McDaniel, 46 — public disorderly conduct

Remer Keith Green, 59 — driving without a license first offense

Justin Seabern Taylor, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Amanda Nicole Wood, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Thomas Adams, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Ronald Eugene Woodruff, 42 — failure to appear family court bench warrant

Dawon Jacques Wells, 22 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Christopher Curtis Foreman, 28 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Dominique Denzel Beal, 24 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Tobias Marquez Thomas, 23 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results), hold for Bureau of ATF headquarters, Washington

Denzell Deshawn Jackson, 20 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Lafette Spann, 56 — failure to appear per order family court bench warrant

Daniel Ja Shon Williams, 20 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Joshua Clint Mace Jr., 27 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol, littering not more than 15 pounds

Steve Bernard Young, 57 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident bench warrant

Christian Tyler Fincher, 25 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections

Christopher Charles Huffman, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

