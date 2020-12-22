Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 23

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 21, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kevin Lamonte Butler Jr., 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Jacob Grey, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Brian Perry Sharp, 33 — public disorderly conduct
James Trayvion Williams, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Marvin Jay Floyd, 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, contempt of magistrate's court
Antoine Lamonte White Jr., 25 — assault and battery third degree, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Wesley Caleb McKnabb, 23 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
James Richard Andrews Jr., 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Denzell Deshawn Jackson, 20 — attempted murder four counts, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, murder
Justin James Taylor, 30 — kidnapping, domestic violence first degree, unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Shanecqua Chantaya Wigfall, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant (charge dismissal per hold form), malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000
Hannah Therese Mayson, 25 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bench warrant, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Eric Elon Heard, 33 — fraudulent checks or stop payment greater than $500 but less than $1,000, second-degree harassment bench warrant, unlawful communication (after 7/20/01) bench warrant, failure to pay family court bench warrant two counts
Tina Marie Newton, 52 — assault and battery third degree
Nicole Megan Williams, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Harry James Miller, 50 — destruction, desecration or removal of human remains
Christopher Allan Lane, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program community supervision
India Tanika Cade, 27 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Michael Leonard Sicilian, 19 — domestic violence third degree
Johnny Lee Mock, 34 — driving without a license first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 28 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant