Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 22

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 18-20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Johnny Mercer Vanover, 44 — hold for Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Allison Leann Etheridge, 23 — contempt of municipal court bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Wade Valdaise Rouse, 39 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process bench warrant two counts, resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement bench warrant, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process two counts, resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement
Robert Reed Butterworth, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Phillip Bradley Huff, 39 — driving under suspension second offense bench warrant
Taquan Dewayne Coach, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Patrick Allen Daily, 45 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks where fuel, lubricants stored bondsman off bond
Shaniah Johnson, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kimberly Ann Williams, 30 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense, receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more
Lawrence Callaham, 62 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property
Willie James Ross, 57 — burglary (non-violent) second degree bench warrant two counts
Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Rachel Orel Valentine, 29 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Roosevelt Jack Jones III, 35 — disorderly conduct bench warrant
John Victor Ogassian Sr., 50 — domestic violence second degree
Emmanuel Rodriguez Bilbo, 34 — violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Ricky Duhart, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), shoplifting value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Stephon X'Zavier Dunbar, 20 — assault and battery second degree, violation of city ordinance discharging firearm within city limits
Timeka Rolanda Bates, 41 — littering not more than 15 lbs., driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Rachel Orel Valentine, 29 — forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond
Maurice Alexander Stroman, 25 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Leo Orlando Byrd, 28 — domestic violence second degree
Isaac Jasper Anderson, 19 — assault and battery second degree, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor
Tertius James Pryor, 46 — domestic violence second degree
Stanley Survell Rolland Sr., 51 — contempt of family court by adult failure to appear
Anthony Ramone Newman II, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Denny Shelton Godwin, 38 — hold for Greenville South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services
Antoinette Aungelique Latimore, 25 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Christopher Lee Turner, 35 — violation of city ordinance false information, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jonathan Jerome Sharpton Jr., 22 — violation of city ordinance malicious injury personal property, domestic violence second degree
Christopher Shaun Drayton, 42 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant
Lancy Lee Cheatham, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
John Michael Ergle Jr., 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Marcus Antonio McMillian, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 29 — public disorderly conduct
Kevin Dwayne Lester, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Cynthia Stringfield Bland, 58 — public disorderly conduct
Martin Aguilar, 26 — malicious injury to animals personal property bondsman off bond
Joshua Earl Allen, 28 — domestic violence second degree