Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 22

  Updated
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 18-20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Johnny Mercer Vanover, 44 — hold for Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Allison Leann Etheridge, 23 — contempt of municipal court bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Wade Valdaise Rouse, 39 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process bench warrant two counts, resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement bench warrant, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process two counts, resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement

Robert Reed Butterworth, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Phillip Bradley Huff, 39 — driving under suspension second offense bench warrant

Taquan Dewayne Coach, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Patrick Allen Daily, 45 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks where fuel, lubricants stored bondsman off bond

Shaniah Johnson, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Kimberly Ann Williams, 30 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense, receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more

Lawrence Callaham, 62 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property

Willie James Ross, 57 — burglary (non-violent) second degree bench warrant two counts

Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

Rachel Orel Valentine, 29 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense

Roosevelt Jack Jones III, 35 — disorderly conduct bench warrant

John Victor Ogassian Sr., 50 — domestic violence second degree

Emmanuel Rodriguez Bilbo, 34 — violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Ricky Duhart, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), shoplifting value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Stephon X'Zavier Dunbar, 20 — assault and battery second degree, violation of city ordinance discharging firearm within city limits

Timeka Rolanda Bates, 41 — littering not more than 15 lbs., driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Rachel Orel Valentine, 29 — forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond

Maurice Alexander Stroman, 25 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Leo Orlando Byrd, 28 — domestic violence second degree

Isaac Jasper Anderson, 19 — assault and battery second degree, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor

Tertius James Pryor, 46 — domestic violence second degree

Stanley Survell Rolland Sr., 51 — contempt of family court by adult failure to appear

Anthony Ramone Newman II, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Denny Shelton Godwin, 38 — hold for Greenville South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services

Antoinette Aungelique Latimore, 25 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Christopher Lee Turner, 35 — violation of city ordinance false information, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant

Jonathan Jerome Sharpton Jr., 22 — violation of city ordinance malicious injury personal property, domestic violence second degree

Christopher Shaun Drayton, 42 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant

Lancy Lee Cheatham, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

John Michael Ergle Jr., 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Marcus Antonio McMillian, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 29 — public disorderly conduct

Kevin Dwayne Lester, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Cynthia Stringfield Bland, 58 — public disorderly conduct

Martin Aguilar, 26 — malicious injury to animals personal property bondsman off bond

Joshua Earl Allen, 28 — domestic violence second degree

