Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 2

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 25-30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
NOV. 25
Allen Cornell Pollin, 42 — assault and battery third degree
Joshua Eugene Rose, 34 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, grand larceny $10,000 or more bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Rayshawn Sentell White, 18 — safekeeping for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office
Yusuf Khalid Thompson, 33 — forgery less than $10,000 general sessions court bench warrant
Bryson Jamall Wigfall, 20 — giving false information to law enforcement magistrate court bench warrant
Antonio Jameson Nathaniel, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Deontra Elbert Scruggs, 29 — violation of terms of probation, patrol or other supervisory program, sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense
Celeste Nelson Snellings, 47 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily injury
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Richard Lee Johnson Sr., 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for McCormick County, SC
Vidal Estrada, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused)
NOV. 26
Megan Alisha Gagnon, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under suspension bench warrant, shoplifting bench warrant
Tammy Tavy Michelle Artis, 49 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Freddie Powell III, 32 — malicious injury to animals/personal property, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office
Edward Junior Johnson, 46 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree
Robert Harris Field III, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Ricky Romain Willis II, 37 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted or violent felony
Joshua Caleb Kneece, 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug
Bradley Edward Calhoun, 29 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I(b) & (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, domestic violence second degree, failure to pay per order family court bench warrant
NOV. 27
Cassie Marie Bell, 25 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle
James Cason Sellers, 36 — failure to pay as ordered family court bench warrant
Nichola Brodders, 48 — public disorderly conduct
Levi McKinnley Cook, 21 — attempted murder
Richard Lee Johnson Sr., 47 — hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office per the National Crime Information Center
Trenton Elijah Fairburn, 17 — possession of a weapon during a violence crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, attempted murder
James Cason Sellers, 36 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond
Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond two counts
James Hiram Jackson Jr., 24 — assault and battery third degree
Lonnie Steve Holley, 74 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Steven Allen Morris, 53 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
NOV. 28
Tavon James Patterson, 22 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, public disorderly conduct
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
James Perry Daily, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Jason Wade Taylor, 47 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
James Luther Holland, 61 — domestic violence second degree
Jack Keith Cook Jr., 69 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
John Mitchell Syms, 53 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, public disorderly conduct
Parker David Radford, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Boyia Unique Bristol, 20 — hold for Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold
NOV. 29
Michael Davis, 56 — public disorderly conduct
Andrew Donald Virella, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Justin Loren Guay, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Matthew Lee Rainey, 50 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christopher Wayne Perkins, 33 — detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Michael David Barnwell, 35 — sexual exploitation of a minor third degree four counts
Joshua Paul Mattox, 42 — property nuisance
Ernest Condre Bethel, 27 — hold for Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Anthony Allen Cordell, 33 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond, receiving goods represented as stolen value more than $2,000 bondsman off bond, chop shop unlawfully own, operate, conduct or to transport or sell bondsman off bond,
Tyler Carey Dwaynne Moxley, 22 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base bondsman off bond, arson second degree bondsman off bond, presenting false claim for insurance payment bondsman off bond
George Vernon Croswell, 83 — indecent exposure bondsman off bond five counts
Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Chad Derek Smith, 48 — failure to pay and appear family court bench warrant three counts
Aaron Lee Prince, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Dustin Robert Williamson, 25 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office