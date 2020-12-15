Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 16

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 14, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Lisa Marie Schaffer, 29 — public disorderly conduct
Johnnie Adrian Peake, 51 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense bench warrant, failure to dim lights bench warrant
Alister Keith Wingard, 32 — hold for Lexington County probation
Matthew Kraig Kirby, 50 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Jacky Alan Blackwood, 38 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, obtain signature or property under false pretenses, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing), failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bench warrant, obtain signature or property under false pretenses bench warrant, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing) bench warrant, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bench warrant, sex offender registry violation fail to register first offense
Joel Weston Dowd, 37 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Dayquan Lemarouse Islar, 23 — failure to comply bench warrant, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored bondsman off bond two counts, failure to comply violation of city ordinance bondsman off bond
James Cason Sellers, 36 — unlawful carrying of pistol
John Thomas Belote, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Carlos Antoby Allen, 43 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Richard Austin Brown, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Travis Benjamin Holt, 32 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered
Victor Sirome Parker, 30 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery third degree
Janis Mechea Smalls, 45 — simple assault and battery