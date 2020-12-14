Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 15

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 11-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Robert Edward Johnson, 42 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Kenneth Alex Grubbs Jr., 22 — hold for Barnwell County
Johnny Mercer Vanover, 44 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Brittany Michelle Hamilton, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Dominique Edward Johnson, 29 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections Emergency Action Center
Benjamin Taylor Bilton, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant (charge dismissal), domestic violence third degree, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Carlos Antoby Allen, 43 — breach of peace aggravated in nature
Robert Terry Jerome Mabry, 47 — assault and battery third degree
Tracy Darrin Aiken Jr., 32 — domestic violence third degree
Patrick Deon Darby, 29 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit (Richland County)
Matthew Miles Jolley, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
John Tyler Wayne Stewart, 21 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Darrell Bernard Epps, 54 — violation of court order of protection, assault and battery third degree
Jason Christopher Waller, 35 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Robert Lee Reese Jr., 54 — use of 911 number unlawfully
Xavier Tremayne Vinson, 28 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Gregory Antonio Anthony, 38 — possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Alexander Miguel Keith Thompson, 57 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Adrianna Hope Morse, 33 — forgery value less than $10,000 bondsman off bond three counts
Wesley Caleb McKnabb, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Matthew Chase McKnabb, 19 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Robert Lee Badger, 25 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, violation of city ordinance fail to comply with order of public service officer warning, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Anningston Ramar Randolph, 20 — possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, public disorderly conduct
Dashaun Kamal Scott, 26 — possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000
Jervay Nicholas Pressley, 26 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash second or subsequent offense
Donovan Hunter Taylor, 27 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28g or more bench warrant, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bench warrant, unlawful carrying of pistol bench warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more bench warrant, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense bench warrant
John Russel Vernon, 65 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Gerald Daniel Daugherty, 47 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, domestic violence third degree, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit
Francisco Javier Perez Hernandez, 33 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Thomas William Smith, 42 — public disorderly conduct
Drekwon Tirrell Davenport, 22 — possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, murder
Robert Lee Badger, 25 — larceny/failure to return rented objects, fraudulent appropriation value $10,000
Richard Austin Brown, 32 — possession of cocaine first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Doni Merle Haggard, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period two counts
Daquisha Jonniece Washington, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Alister Keith Wingard, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant