Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 12

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 9-10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Doris Ruth Counts, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Eazay Louise Foster, 62 — assault and battery third degree, indecent exposure
James Calvin Tyler, 54 — hold for Greenville County SHeriff’s Office detainer hold
Jeffery Dale Drayton, 52 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
William Leo James Jr., 59 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Shannon Lee O’Bryant, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stacey Erin Hutson, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
James Bryant Ross, 38 — use of 911 unlawfully
Eric Joshua Harmon, 35 — operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud, hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Department detainer hold
Whitney Michelle Mills, 32 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Dylan Matthew Williams, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Sharon Renee Cohn, 32 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Kenneth Lamon Richardson Jr., 27 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
William Michael Beck, 42 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Shaniqual Tashay Victrum, 30 — fugitive from justice warrant non criminal hold
Jessie Earl Craig Jr., 64 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, burglary third degree first offense
Brian Perry Sharp, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Brent Douglas Mikell, 44 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Ulah Marie Batchelor, 42 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Dominique Edward Johnson, 29 — burglary first degree, arson second degree
Sean Lewis Zustak, 23 — sexual exploitation of a minor third degree two counts
Ricardo Kissiah Negrete, 31 — operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license, violation of a court order of protection
Krislynn Faye Seters, 19 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Charles Eugene Weathersbee, 37 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Andrea Lynette Myers, 38 — financial transaction card theft, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Carlos Florido Lopez, 22 — burglary (non-violent) second degree