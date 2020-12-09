Aiken County police bookings for Dec. 10

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Thomas Franklin Rotan, 39 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Orangeburg location)
Dominique Edward Johnson, 29 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Gabrielle Denise Williams, 31 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Jennifer Lynn Oakman, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond
Buddy David Gunter, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond
Steven Allen Morris, 54 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Andrian Malik Freeman, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Sara Elizabeth Williams, 60 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years of age three counts, criminal sexual conduct third degree – commit attempt a lewd act three counts
Michael Deaaron Lee, 26 — domestic violence second degree, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Antonie Lamonte White, 45 — failure to appear and pay as ordered family court bench warrant, failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Johann Elaine Ford, 60 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Allison Marie Rigs, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Craig Lee Isaac, 32 — domestic violence second degree
Jacob Alvin Cloyd, 23 — public disorderly conduct
Edgar Perez, 21 — hold for Grovetown Department of Public Safety, Georgia, detainer hold
Jeffery Edgar Styles, 58 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Travaris Savone Johnson, 25 — assault and battery first degree, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
Lester Jackson Padgett, 63 — public disorderly conduct
Robin Amanda Grogg, 36 — obstructing justice
Doris Ruth Counts, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less