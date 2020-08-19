Aiken County police bookings for Aug. 20

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 17-18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Alec Walt Bauer, 25 — stealing dogs
Cody Gabriel Stone, 23 — reckless driving
Justin Travis Scearce, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Hope Renae Blackmon, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Brian Joseph Granger, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Shaquila Shontell Carter, 24 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
James William Justice Jr., 50 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Sherrod Rochie Whiteside, 36 — domestic violence second degree
Robert Dennis Dixon, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Trellis Raoul Weathersbee, 38 — malicious injury to tree or house, trespass upon real property, assault and battery third degree, hold for Williston Police Department detainer hold
Jonathan Curtis Roach, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Rachael Gail Lyons Pete, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Maggie O'Neal Hartley, 21 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Robin Renee Herndon, 47 — hold for general sessions court
Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 33 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, contempt of municipal court disorderly conduct bench warrant, contempt of municipal court failure to comply bench warrant
Jarah Dawn Stoker, 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — public disorderly conduct
Nicholas Cole Dixon, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, assault, beat or wound a police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Steven Michael Hall, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Brandon Lee Smith, 30 — public disorderly conduct
Edward Lee Glover, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant (locals check)
Dameun Jeff Sanders, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant (locals check), unlawful prescription drugs/blank prescription first offense bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Brian Austin Hutto, 26 — public disorderly conduct, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
William Hugh Hixon IV, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Johnny Marvin DeHart, 29 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant, hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Matthew Eugene Fowler, 35 — hold for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Charleston detainer hold
Ardyth Ryan Matthews, 42 — burglary first degree
Brandy Lee Oldham, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Paul Douglas Glover Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Rashad Andrew Berryman, 33 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Christopher Lamont Aiken, 37 — driving under suspension bench warrant
Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 25 — kidnapping bondsman off bond
David Lee Bradley Jr., 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 24 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of methamphetamine), possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian bondsman off bond
Darryl Gene Jackson, 33 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process
Frankquesha Malasia Glover, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — forgery value less than $10,000
Amanda Marie West, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Aaron Michael Wolferst, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Delilah Renee Dederscheck, 44 — domestic violence third degree
Sherrie Renee Perkins, 34 — burglary second degree
Kristi Elaine Redmond, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense