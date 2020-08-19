You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiken County police bookings for Aug. 20

Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 17-18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Alec Walt Bauer, 25 — stealing dogs

Cody Gabriel Stone, 23 — reckless driving

Justin Travis Scearce, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Hope Renae Blackmon, 23 — assault and battery third degree

Brian Joseph Granger, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant

Shaquila Shontell Carter, 24 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

James William Justice Jr., 50 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Sherrod Rochie Whiteside, 36 — domestic violence second degree

Robert Dennis Dixon, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Trellis Raoul Weathersbee, 38 — malicious injury to tree or house, trespass upon real property, assault and battery third degree, hold for Williston Police Department detainer hold

Jonathan Curtis Roach, 37 — public disorderly conduct

Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Rachael Gail Lyons Pete, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Maggie O'Neal Hartley, 21 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Robin Renee Herndon, 47 — hold for general sessions court

Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 33 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, contempt of municipal court disorderly conduct bench warrant, contempt of municipal court failure to comply bench warrant

Jarah Dawn Stoker, 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — public disorderly conduct

Nicholas Cole Dixon, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, assault, beat or wound a police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

Steven Michael Hall, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Brandon Lee Smith, 30 — public disorderly conduct

Edward Lee Glover, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant (locals check)

Dameun Jeff Sanders, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant (locals check), unlawful prescription drugs/blank prescription first offense bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond

Brian Austin Hutto, 26 — public disorderly conduct, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

William Hugh Hixon IV, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Johnny Marvin DeHart, 29 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant, hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Matthew Eugene Fowler, 35 — hold for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Charleston detainer hold

Ardyth Ryan Matthews, 42 — burglary first degree

Brandy Lee Oldham, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Paul Douglas Glover Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Rashad Andrew Berryman, 33 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue

Christopher Lamont Aiken, 37 — driving under suspension bench warrant

Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 25 — kidnapping bondsman off bond

David Lee Bradley Jr., 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 24 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of methamphetamine), possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian bondsman off bond

Darryl Gene Jackson, 33 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process

Frankquesha Malasia Glover, 21 — public disorderly conduct

Christopher Shawn Nicholson, 39 — forgery value less than $10,000

Amanda Marie West, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

Aaron Michael Wolferst, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Delilah Renee Dederscheck, 44 — domestic violence third degree

Sherrie Renee Perkins, 34 — burglary second degree

Kristi Elaine Redmond, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News