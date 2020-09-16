Aiken County Planning Commission to consider requests involving subdivisions

The Aiken County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider several preliminary plat approval requests for residential developments during its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Two of the developments are in the Graniteville area.
One is the Deerfoot Pines subdivision on Pine Street.
Plans call for 123 lots on 85.15 acres
The applicant is Bluesky Properties & Investments LLC. The engineer is Civil Design Solutions LLC.
The other Graniteville area development is the Clairbourne phase II subdivision on Mustang Drive. There will be 114 lots on 39.63 acres.
The applicant is Clairbourne LLC. The engineer is Southern Partners Inc.
Also on the meeting’s agenda is a preliminary plat approval request for Townhomes of Chukker Creek phase II on Chukker Creek Road in Aiken.
There will be 55 lots on 7.41 acres.
The applicant is J & M Properties. The engineer is Johnson, Laschober & Associates.
Among the other items on the agenda is a preliminary plat extension for The Retreat at Storm Branch, section 5, phase B.
Plans call for 36 lots on 66.02 acres.
The applicant is Beazley Development Company Inc. The engineer is Southern Partners Inc.
In addition, agenda items include a preliminary plat approval request involving proposed private roads on 263 acres northeast of Aiken.
The roads would be known as Pony Express Road and Billy Loop Road.
The applicant is D & M Partners LLC. The engineer for the project is Rikard Enterprises LLC.
Pony Express would be 6,125 feet long, and Billy Loop would be 1,187 feet long.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The County Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.