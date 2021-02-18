Aiken County Planning Commission tables request for new subdivision section again

The Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously voted during a meeting Thursday night to again table a request to approve the plans for a new section in a subdivision south of Aiken.
The request, which involves additional development off of Talatha Church Road in Summerton Village, also was tabled during the panel’s January meeting.
At that time, the Planning Commission decided to delay a decision after it heard about ongoing stormwater drainage issues in the area.
Richard Parison and Kevin Shuman, whose homes are near Summerton Village, spoke during a public hearing about the flooding in their yards that has worsened over the years.
Their residences are downstream from the flow of stormwater.
The new section of Summerton Village would have 53 lots on 21.05 acres.
The applicant is Beazley Development Company Inc.
Southern Partners Inc. is the engineer for the project.
During Thursday night’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, Aiken County’s chief development officer, Joel Duke, asked the Planning Commission to table the request for the second time in order to give him and his staff more time to work with the developer and the project’s engineer to find a solution to the drainage issues.
“We are making good progress with that,” Duke said, but added that they weren’t ready to make a recommendation yet.
“The citizens who showed up (at the January meeting) are aware of the progress and are pleased with that,” concluded Duke, who also is an assistant county administrator.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend to County Council the approval of an amendment to the Aiken County Land Management Regulations.
The amendment would clarify “the language in the current code regarding private subdivisions and the process by which they might be considered for acceptance for public maintenance,” Duke said. “Generally County Council does not consider these (changes from private to public maintenance) unless they (the roads) are brought up to public road standards.”