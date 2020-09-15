Aiken County making progress in plan to improve EMS

Aiken County has begun implementing a plan approved by County Council in a resolution last month to help the county’s emergency medical services department in its struggle to meet the growing needs of local residents and retain employees.
County Administrator Clay Killian reported on the progress made during a meeting of County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Earlier this month, the county adjusted the pay ranges for all classifications of EMS workers. It included increases in minimum salaries for new hires.
The county also provided a 5% pay boost for all current EMS workers on top of the 19% in raises they already had received since the summer of 2019.
In addition, the county has increased its efforts to recruit new full- and part-time EMS workers.
That included spending nearly $6,900 in advertising in South Carolina and nationally along with posts on social media and online job sites.
Participation in upcoming job fairs also is scheduled.
In another initiative, which involves working with institutions that provide EMS training to increase the number of qualified job candidates, the county is trying to get Midlands Technical College to set up a 12-week hybrid basic emergency medical technician class.
Killian said the county has received 39 applications for a basic EMT class that will begin in October and be conducted in collaboration with the South Carolina Fire Academy.
County EMS Chief Chris DeLoach told the Aiken Standard that he would like to increase the number of students in the class from 12 to 24.
“That is our goal,” he said, adding that class size would depend on the amount of “physical space” available where the class will be conducted and the ability to provide the proper instructor to student ratio.
According to Killian’s report, quotes are being obtained on the cost of an automatic vehicle locator system that would allow the county “to more efficiently place” EMS vehicles and to help the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in determining the closest EMS unit to a call.
In an effort to recruit additional qualified private services to supplement what the county EMS department is able to provide, the county signed a contract earlier this month with Gold Cross EMS Inc., which is based in Georgia.
“On all six points (of the plan), we are making some progress,” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “We’re not out of the ditch yet, but I think we are getting there.”
The Judicial and Public Safety Committee meeting took place prior to County Council’s September meeting at the Government Center.
Actions by County Council included the following:
• Unanimous approval of the second reading of an ordinance that would allow the City of Aiken to expand its water and sanitary sewer services district north of Interstate 20 along U.S. Highway 1 and S.C. Highway 19 and into other areas nearby.
• Unanimous approval of the second readings of five ordinances that would provide tax incentives for proposed solar farms in four locations in Aiken County.
• Unanimous votes to remove from the table and then retable the second reading of an ordinance that would make changes to how the county deals with animal control issues.
All nine County Council members were present in Council Chambers during the meeting or participated via telephone.