Aiken County law enforcement remain on high alert in the days leading to inauguration

Aiken County law enforcement departments said they are remaining on high alert during the days leading up to the inauguration.
All 50 states have been put on alert after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Associated Press reports. This follows the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
As of Friday afternoon, authorities haven't announced the discovery of any plans for armed protests in the Aiken County area.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has maintained contact with state and federal authorities as they monitor for any concerns locally, Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety said.
"We have not been made aware of any sort of concerns that we need to be addressing here in Aiken," Hayes said. "We're maintaining our normal presence in the city as we normally would and will keep officers updated if that changes if new information becomes available."
At the state's border, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety has maintained contact with federal and state authorities in both South Carolina and Georgia, said Lt. Tim Thornton with NADPS.
"As Inauguration Day approaches, Public Safety will be on high alert for any suspicious behavior that may arise," Thornton said Friday. "As of this morning, we are communicating with various resources to ensure their support, coordination and availability in the days to come."
Out of an abundance of caution, the State House will be closed to all visitors from Jan. 16-20, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Friday.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, State Law Enforcement Division, City of Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office are working in collaboration to ensure the safety and security of the State House complex as well as other facilities.
Beginning this weekend and continuing through Inauguration Day, a perimeter will stand around the State House that will include physical barriers as well as a law enforcement presence.
Additionally, signage on the grounds will remind the public that no weapons are allowed on the State House grounds. South Carolina Section 10-11-320 states, “It is unlawful for any person or group of persons to: carry or have readily accessible to the person upon the Capitol grounds or within the Capitol building any firearm or dangerous weapon…”
“SLED stands alongside our partners at the S.C. Department of Public Safety as well as our local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our State House Complex,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “We will work together to protect South Carolinians’ right to peaceably assemble and exercise their Constitutional rights while maintaining public safety. We want to make it clear that the rights of freedom of speech and assembly afforded to us by the Constitution does not give anyone the right to resort to violence and lawlessness. We want to reassure the people in the greater Columbia area and throughout South Carolina that law enforcement at all levels are working together and ready to ensure the physical safety of our State House and surrounding facilities.”
Anyone with any information regarding any possible violent protests are urged to contact their local law enforcement office.