Aiken County, greater Midlands under flash flood watch as Hurricane Sally moves across Southeast

Aiken County and large portions of Georgia and South Carolina are under a flash flood watch as Hurricane Sally churns through the Southeast.
Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning, pummeling the Alabama coast with 105-mile per hour winds and heavy torrents of rain. The storm's incredibly slow pace as it crawls northeastward - moving only 2 miles per hour - has caused severe and life-threatening flooding in parts of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi and has prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood watches for parts of other states in the hurricane's path.
Aiken, Richmond, Columbia, and Edgefield counties are among those the NWS has placed under a flash flood watch from Thursday morning to Friday evening. Hurricane Sally is expected to weaken significantly before reaching Aiken County as a tropical depression around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
The NWS predicts the remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring two to five inches of rainfall across widespread areas of S.C. and Georgia, and potentially "locally higher amounts in much of the Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River Area of Georgia."
Flash flooding is especially possible in areas with small streams, creeks or urban spaces, the NWS said.
Flooding is usually one of the most dangerous aspects of slow-moving hurricanes. Over two feet of rain fell in Pensacola, Florida, and life-threatening flooding was reported in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana – where thousands of people are still without power since Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf coast weeks earlier.