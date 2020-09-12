Aiken County firefighters walk in remembrance of those lost in 9/11 attacks

For many, Sept. 11 marks a day of mourning and remembrance of those who died during the attacks on the nation 19 years ago.
For firefighters and first responders, the day also serves as a reminder of the sacrifice of those who respond during the darkest days, regardless of the cost.
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, several of Aiken County's firefighters parked their firetrucks in the parking lot of the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center to walk in remembrance of those who gave their lives to save others during the 9/11 attacks.
Firefighters, many in full gear, walked around the activity center's track twice.
Several civilians like T.J. Farrer also attended the memorial walk to not only remember those who lost their lives but to honor those first responders who serve the Aiken County community.
Farrer brought his two sons, 14-year-old Grady and 5-year-old Matthew. Both were born years after the 9/11 attacks.
Farrer said events like Saturday's walk are important to teach younger generations of the tragic attack and those who gave their lives to save others.
"They didn’t live through the day like we did," Farrer said. "They don’t understand it. It’s just a great reminder to show patriotism and show support for first responders who put their lives on the line."
The tragedy, caused by hijacked planes striking the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and nearly the U.S. Capitol, resulted in 2,977 deaths.
"Our brothers, sisters, civilians and our nation was attacked," Chief Greg Bailey with the Couchton Fire Rescue said. "The responders came in to try to save lives. We had a terrible loss of life. It just really hurts your heart."
Of the approximately 2,753 people killed at the World Trade Center site on 9/11, 343 were New York City Fire Department firefighters responding to the attack, according to the 9/11 Commission.
New York City police also lost 23 officers and 37 Port Authority officers lost their lives.
Bailey said it's these sacrifices that stand as an example of what first responders are called to do.
"You put somebody’s life ahead of your life," Bailey said. "I don’t think any one of us considers ourselves heroes. This is what we do. These firemen and first responders, they go and get the job done no matter the cost."
Before and after the walk, participants rang a ceremonial bell that sat above a poster board that listed names of those lost in the 9/11 attack.
Among the participants was Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, who led the pledge of allegiance and offered remarks before the walk of remembrance.
"Let us remember all those who sacrificed on that day," Taylor said. "Let’s also remember their families. Let’s also remember all you firefighters, first responders, paramedics and your families. Life is precious and we need to treat it that way. Bless you all for all that you do."