Aiken County EMS employees receive state recognition for their efforts

Two employees of Aiken County’s Emergency Medical Services Department are among the Palmetto State’s finest.

Shona Rich was honored as the South Carolina Emergency Medical Technician of the Year last month during the 2021 South Carolina Emergency Care Symposium at Myrtle Beach.

In addition, Ricky Crawford was honored as the state’s EMT-1/Advanced EMT of the Year during the same event, which was organized by the South Carolina EMS Association.

Awards also were given out in other categories such as Paramedic of the Year and EMS Telecommunicator of the Year.

Aiken County Council recognized Rich and Crawford for their achievements during its meeting April 20 at the Aiken County Government Center.

Rich has worked for Aiken County EMS since 2014. She attended Silver Bluff High School and Aiken Technical College.

A letter written by Julianne Principi, an assistant shift supervisor for Aiken County EMS, to nominate Rich for EMT of the Year included the following comments:

“Her (Rich’s) compassion for her patients is unmatched. She treats citizens with kindness and empathy while expediting treatments as efficiently as she can.

“The art of talking to an individual who is scared and in pain is something Shona has mastered. Whether her patients are pediatric, geriatric or special needs, Shona has the incredible talent of connecting and reassuring everyone.”

“Shona’s personality of compassion and support is not only extended to her patients, but also (to) her co-workers.

“Any new employee that comes across Shona’s radar is greeted with enthusiasm, integrity and respect. Instead of leaving the job of training those new hires to someone else, Shona enjoys the team approach of assisting a field training officer in any way she can to help a new employee excel.”

Crawford attended Aiken High School and Aiken Tech.

He has worked for Aiken County EMS since 2018, and he serves as a field training officer.

“Ricky is positive, skilled, reliable and teeming with integrity,” wrote Amber Woodward, a supervisor for Aiken County EMS, in a letter to nominate Crawford for his award. “He is the care provider where you know patients and their families are going to be treated well.

“Ricky is often reading and taking classes to keep his skills in top shape,” she continued. “He works hard, dedicates himself to the profession and is always aiming higher”.

Woodward also described Crawford as a skilled teacher.

“He is always asking to train new employees and new advanced EMT providers,” she wrote. “Ricky wants to leave his mark on EMS by helping others to grow. He uses hands-on teaching methods and positive support in aiding others.”

Crawford and Rich both also are associated with Aiken Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency medical care and transport.