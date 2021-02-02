Aiken County Council urges Wagener to work out its issues with fire, rescue services

Chairman Gary Bunker and several other members of Aiken County Council delivered a stern message to the people involved in the controversy over fire and rescue services in Wagener during the panel’s meeting Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center.
The gist of their communication was this: Compromise and find a solution to the problem yourselves.
They made their shared opinions known during the public comment portion of the meeting after Logan Musser, who is the president of the recently formed Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Inc., or WVFDR, spoke about its offer to provide fire and rescue services in the Wagener Fire District.
Last November, the Town of Wagener announced that Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day had been suspended, and there was an uproar locally afterward.
Subsequent discussions in the town have pitted Wagener Mayor Mike Miller against the supporters of Redd and Day.
Gerald Taylor was appointed as the Wagener Fire Department’s interim chief.
Merging with the New Holland Volunteer Fire Department became a possibility for the Wagener Fire Department after New Holland made a proposal to consolidate, but that proposal later was withdrawn.
WVFDR wants the Town of Wagener to transfer the Wagener Fire Department’s “fire suppression and rescue equipment and assets” to WVFDR.
The new organization, which is identified as a nonprofit on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website, also would like to either lease the Wagener Fire Department building or have the Town of Wagener convey the “title of the land (where that structure is located) and improvements” to WVFDR.
Miller has told the Aiken Standard that he isn’t interested in WVFDR’s offer.
“We definitely encourage both sides to sit down and work out a compromise,” Bunker said.
“Take your pride and put it away because people’s lives are in danger,” said County Councilwoman Camille Furgiuele of District 2. "We’re not going to solve this problem for you. You’re going to have to do it yourselves."
Said Councilman Kelley Mobley of District 4: “It’s time for you all to sit down and be gentlemen and have a conversation to work this out. I don’t think we should work it out for you to be perfectly honest.”
He added that “the same conversation has happened with the interim chief (of the Wagener Fire Department) and others on the other side as well.”
Councilman Phil Napier of District 6 urged the parties involved “to swallow their pride and come up with a solution to protect the people of Aiken County.
Earlier in the meeting, County Council voted unanimously to approve the following:
• The second reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for approximately 867 acres in Sage Mill Industrial Park in Graniteville from Rural District to Industrial District.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that authorizes the county to sell two tracts of Herb Marshall Park land, totaling approximately 9.5 acres, in Belvedere for $9,000 to Darryl Baldowski.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that authorizes the county to sell less than an acre of property south of Interstate 20 near North Augusta to Dawn Hadden for “no less than” $1,500.
Eight members of County Council were present at the meeting or participated via telephone. Kathy Rawls was absent.