Aiken County Council to consider resolutions for Horse Creek Academy expansion, new fire vehicles

Aiken County Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday a resolution to support Horse Creek Academy’s effort to obtain funding from the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority, or JEDA.
The local panel of elected officials will meet at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Aiken County Government Center.
Horse Creek Academy, a charter school in Aiken, is seeking to borrow $24 million from JEDA, said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker.
The money will be used to finance “the costs of acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping of an upper school addition” on Horse Creek’s campus according to the meeting’s agenda.
A public hearing will be held prior to County Council’s vote.
The hearing and the panel’s approval of an “endorsement resolution” are part of the process that Horse Creek must go through in order to receive a loan from JEDA, Bunker explained.
Bonds will be issued, but “we won’t be putting the county or taxpayers in any sort of indebtedness (by approving the resolution),” Bunker said. “It’s not something you see every day, but really we’ll only be just checking a box in the process for the application.”
Also on the meeting’s agenda is a resolution to authorize the county to buy seven 3,000-gallon “T style” tanker trucks for volunteer fire departments locally.
The cost would be $1.68 million plus any applicable state taxes and fees. Capital Project Sale Tax IV proceeds would be used to pay for the purchases.
Another resolution on the agenda would authorize an agreement with Cloud CM LLC of Atlanta to do the renovations needed for a new Aiken County Coroner’s Office headquarters. Plans call for a building on Wire Road that was formerly was the home of the Aiken SPCA to be refurbished.
Funding for the project, which has an estimated cost of $1,121,350, would come from Capital Project Sales Tax IV proceeds.
In addition, County Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for approximately 867 acres in Sage Mill Industrial Park in Graniteville from Rural District to Industrial District.
There also will a public hearing on the matter.
“One of the drivers of this, believe it or not, is that in an RUD (Rural District), there is a height limit on buildings of 35 feet,” Bunker said.
Even though developers have been able to obtain variances and construct taller buildings on the property, he continued, “it’s a little bit of a detriment in recruiting industries, so it would be nice not to be able to have to go through that process.
“This is something that should have been done probably 20 years ago,” Bunker concluded.
County Council also might revisit during Tuesday’s meeting a resolution that it tabled Jan. 5 that would authorize the relocation of the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island Summary Court.
Even though the court still would be in the same building it is now on the Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Research Campus, the estimated total cost of the renovations needed for the move to a larger space is $528,864.
The relocation would make it easier for the court to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Aiken County Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
Council Chambers is on the third floor.