Aiken County Council to consider resolution on court relocation, renovation

A resolution to relocate the the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island Summary Court and complete the renovations that are needed for the move is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s first meeting of 2021 at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The changes are included in a COVID-19 Jury Trial Plan that the court submitted to South Carolina Court Administration.
According to the agenda, the total estimated cost of the project is more than $500,000.
Last September, the Supreme Court of South Carolina directed each summary court in the Palmetto State to come up with a plan for criminal and civil jury trials that would comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for personal protective equipment, social distancing and sanitization.
The plans had to be submitted within 45 days of the Supreme Court’s memorandum that addressed the matter, which was dated Sept. 25.
Under the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island court’s plan, the court would be moved from its current location in the Cooperative Research Center at the Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Research Campus to another area in the building that is larger.
The resolution calls for a $345,000 contract for the project to be awarded to J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken.
Also needed to complete the project would be fire suppression services from Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP, electrical services from Kangieser Electric Inc., mechanical services and equipment from C3 Communications Inc., and heating, ventilation and air conditioning services from Total Comfort Solutions.
The goal is to resume criminal and civil jury trials in February of this year, or sooner, according to the agenda.
Money to pay for the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island court relocation and renovation project would come from Capital Project Sales Tax III and IV proceeds.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a meeting of County Council’s Audit Committee in the Government Center’s Gregg Conference Room. There will be a presentation about the results of the audit for the county’s 2019-2020 fiscal year.
At 6:45 p.m., an induction ceremony will be held for new County Council member Kelley Mobley, a Republican who defeated Democratic candidate David Beja in the District 4 race during last November’s election.
Mobley will replace Chuck Smith, who decided not to seek reelection.
Also participating in the induction ceremony will be the following County Council members who were reelected last November: Chairman Gary Bunker, Vice Chairman Andrew Siders of District 7, Danny Feagin of District 3 and Willar Hightower Jr. of District 8.
The ceremony will take place in Council Chambers, where County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting also will be held.
The Aiken County Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken. Council Chambers and the Gregg Conference Center are on the Government Center’s third floor.