Aiken County Council tables resolution to relocate New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island Summary Court

Former Aiken County Attorney Jim Holly, far right, who retired recently, swears in Aiken County Council members Andrew Siders, left, Willar Hightower Jr., Gary Bunker, Kelley Mobley and Danny Feagin on Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center. Mobley is a new County Council member and the other members being sworn in were reelected last November. Bunker is the panel's chairman and Siders is the vice chairman.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Aiken County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone the consideration of a resolution that would authorize the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island Summary Court to be relocated.

One of the panel’s members, Camille Furgiuele of District 2, expressed concern about the project’s total estimated cost of $528,864 for the renovations that would need to be done.

The plan for the project calls for the court to be moved from its current site in the Cooperative Research Center on the Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Campus to another area in the same building that is larger.

“We could probably build a new building that would be less expensive,” Furgiuele said.

She also didn’t like the fact that the county received only one bid from the three vendors that were contacted about doing the bulk of the work.

It came from J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken, which made an offer of $345,000.

“If we had two or three bids to look at, that $345,000 might be reasonable,” Furgiuele said. “I’m not saying it’s not. It’s just the fact that it was only one bid and it didn’t give us any guidance as to whether or not it was reasonable. I just feel uncomfortable with it.”

Also required to complete the project, according to the resolution, would be fire suppression services from Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP, electrical services from Kangieser Electric Inc., mechanical services and equipment from C3 Communications Inc. and heating, ventilation and air conditioning services from Total Comfort Solutions.

In addition to Furgiuele, there were other County Council members who said they were uncomfortable with the expense of the project.

Last September, the Supreme Court of South Carolina directed each summary court in the Palmetto State to come up with a plan for criminal and civil jury trials that would comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for personal protective equipment, social distancing and sanitization.

The plans had to be received within 45 days of the Supreme Court’s memorandum that addressed the matter, which was dated Sept. 25.

So that criminal and civil jury trials could resume early in 2021, County officials said they acted quickly to find suitable vendors after the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island court’s plan was submitted.

“I think there is an opportunity for us to revisit this if the Council wishes us to do that, and I think that might be prudent to do,” said County Administrator Clay Killian prior to the panel’s vote to table the resolution.

Eight of County Council’s nine members were present at the meeting at the Aiken County Government Center and one participated via telephone.

In other action, the panel unanimously approved a resolution to support the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration Surplus Plutonium Disposition Project and its dilute-and-dispose strategy to remove the surplus plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, an induction ceremony was held to swear in Kelley Mobley, the new County Council member from District 4, and four members who were reelected last November:

Chairman Gary Bunker, Andrew Siders of District 7, Danny Feagin of District 3 and Willar Hightower Jr. of District 8.

County Council unanimously reelected Siders as its vice chairman during Tuesday’s meeting.

