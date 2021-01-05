Aiken County Council tables resolution to relocate New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island Summary Court

Former Aiken County Attorney Jim Holly, far right, who retired recently, swears in Aiken County Council members Andrew Siders, left, Willar Hightower Jr., Gary Bunker, Kelley Mobley and Danny Feagin on Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center. Mobley is a new County Council member and the other members being sworn in were reelected last November. Bunker is the panel's chairman and Siders is the vice chairman.