Aiken County Council seeks more information before proceeding with court relocation

Aiken County Council voted unanimously Tuesday not to remove from the table a resolution that would have authorized the relocation of the New Ellenton-Jackson-Beech Island Summary Court.
Because of that decision, the resolution died.
All nine members of County Council attended the meeting at the Aiken County Government Center or participated via telephone.
The resolution called for the court to be moved to another location in the building where it currently is located on the Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Research Campus.
A larger space is needed in order for the court to be able to hold jury trials while complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.
During County Council’s meeting Jan. 5, the panel voted unanimously to postpone consideration of the resolution after some members expressed concerns about the $528,864 estimated cost for the renovations that would be required.
Just prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Deputy County Administrator Brian Sanders presented to County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee three options developed by the county’s staff for proceeding with the project.
The first was similar to the resolution but included a plan to use a conventional bid process for the general contractor portion of the work.
An emergency procurement process was used originally, and only one bid was received from the three vendors that were contacted about doing the bulk of the work.
A conventional bid process “should significantly reduce” the overall cost of the renovations, according to county staff.
The second option was to construct a new building for the court on the Research Campus.
The third option was to move the court to an existing building not at the Research Campus.
Judicial and Public Safety Committee Chairman Sandy Haskell told Sanders that he would like county staff to come up with “an in-depth analysis of how to best spend our money” to meet the court’s needs before County Council moved forward with the project.
The death of the resolution gives county staff time to come up with the additional information that Haskell wants, “hopefully” by the next time the committee meets again in February, County Administrator Clay Killian said.
Also Tuesday evening, County Council approved unanimously the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for approximately 867 acres in Sage Mill Industrial Park in Graniteville from Rural District to Industrial District.
In addition, the panel also unanimously passed the following:
• A resolution to support Horse Creek Academy’s effort to obtain $24 million in funding from the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority to build an upper school addition on Horse Creek’s campus in Aiken.
• A resolution to authorize the purchase of seven 3,000-gallon “T style” tanker trucks for $1.68 million for volunteer fire departments in the county.
• A resolution that would authorize an agreement with Cloud CM LLC of Atlanta to do the renovations needed for a new Aiken County Coroner’s Office headquarters at the former home of the Aiken SPCA on Wire Road. The estimated cost is $1,121,350.