Aiken County Council seeking facts in Wagener fire protection service controversy

Aiken County Council would like to know what exactly is going on with the Town of Wagener and its beleaguered fire department.
Following an executive session during a meeting Tuesday night at the Aiken County Government Center, the panel returned to Council Chambers and unanimously passed a resolution outlining how its fact-finding mission will be carried out.
The resolution directs County Administrator Clay Killian and his staff to make a written request to the Town of Wagener to provide certain information, including “all financial records and other records relating to” its fire protection contract with the county, fire fees and expenditures associated with the town’s fire department.
County Council also wants to obtain the results of any audits related to fire protection services “for the current fiscal year and the last two fiscal years,” based on a “Review of Steps to Ensure Compliance” document included with the resolution.
In addition, County Council is seeking confirmation that the Wagener Fire Department has properly working equipment and sufficient personnel to perform its duties.
The deadline for providing this and other information is within 10 calendar days after the issuance of the request.
“We’re trying to get facts,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “Consider this due diligence as we work toward a solution. You might say that we’re holding the town’s feet to the fire per the contract."
The resolution also directs Killian and his staff to review and report to County Council “as soon as possible” the short-term and long-term options for fire protection services in the Wagener fire district.
Based on a Notice of Intent document from the Town of Wagener, it is seeking to reduce the size of the existing Wagener fire district.
If an agreement is not reached with the county by May 31 of this year, the Town of Wagener plans to give the county a written notice that would terminate the current fire protection service contract between the county and the town on Sept. 30.
Eight of County Council’s nine members voted on the resolution. Kathy Rawls, who had participated by telephone earlier in the meeting, no longer was in communication with the panel when the decision was finalized.
Last November there was an uproar in the Wagener area after the town announced that Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day had been suspended.
Their supporters and Town of Wagener officials have made a variety of accusations of wrongdoing since then.
Earlier Tuesday, Jennie Marshall of the recently formed Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Inc., or WVFDR, told County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee that her group wants the contract with the county to provide fire protection services in the Wagner fire district and is “ready to roll.”
Marshall, who is the vice president of WVFDR, said it has access to two buildings for a main station and a substation.
It also has purchased land to build a permanent main station.
In addition, WVFDR has two pump trucks, a tanker, a rescue vehicle and 14 volunteers.
Marshall said WVFDR recently met with two members of Wagener Town Council and the Wagener Fire Departments’ interim fire chief after requesting to get together with all of the Town Council’s members.
The three town and fire department representatives, she said, told WVFDR that the firefighters who had left after the suspensions of Redd and Day could come back to the Wagener Fire Department, but the town wasn’t interested in any other scenario.
WVFDR previously had made a proposal to the Town of Wagener to provide fire service protection in the Wagener fire district, but didn’t receive a positive response.
During County Council’s meeting earlier this month, the panel had asked WVFDR to try to compromise and work out a solution to fire protection service issues with Town of Wagener officials.
The Wagener Fire Department’s staff traditionally has been made up of volunteers.
Also Tuesday, County Council approved the following unanimously:
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that provides tax incentives for Generac Power Systems, which plans to establish a manufacturing, assembly and distribution center in Edgefield County that would create approximately 450 new jobs.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for 867 acres in the Sage Mill Industrial Park in Graniteville from Rural District to Industrial District.
• A resolution that would provide a grant of up to $50,000 to the Monetta Community Volunteer Fire Department for the construction of a substation on Mt. Ebal Road.