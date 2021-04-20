Aiken County Council passes resolution that helps set the stage for Aiken's Vietnam War Memorial to be moved

Efforts by the Aiken County Veterans Council and others to get the Vietnam War Memorial in Aiken moved to a new location received a boost Tuesday during Aiken County Council’s meeting.
The panel of elected officials unanimously approved a resolution to accept the monument and the responsibility for it from the City of Aiken so that the memorial can be placed in the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park at 1435 Richland Ave. E.
All nine County Council members either were present at the Aiken County Government Center or participated in the proceedings via telephone.
The Vietnam War Memorial currently stands in a median strip on Laurens Street.
The site, which is north of downtown and near the former Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters, “no longer” is suitable for “safe and accessible visitation” and assemblages, the resolution states.
The resolution also includes a promise for the county to maintain the memorial in perpetuity after it is moved and to reestablish its eternal flame.
A bill introduced earlier this year by S.C. State Reps. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken; Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken; Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken; and Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, would authorize the monument’s relocation.
Action on the matter is needed in Columbia because of South Carolina’s Heritage Act, which protects war-related monuments, roads, parks and other places by requiring a two-thirds vote by the state legislature to make changes.
South Carolina State Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, told the Aiken Standard recently that the Aiken County Legislative Delegation supports moving the Vietnam War Memorial “now,” but added that because of “pending Heritage Act litigation,” there would be a delay on the bill's consideration.`
In early April, Lowell Koppert, a former Green Beret, and Ray Care, a former Navy SEAL, walked from Aiken’s Vietnam War Memorial to the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia to spearhead a lobbying effort to support the monument’s relocation.
Koppert is the chairman of the Aiken County Veterans Council.
During a meeting of County Council’s Administrative Committee prior to the panel’s meeting as a whole Tuesday, Koppert said someone had offered to move the memorial for free.
Other agenda items approved unanimously by the County Council included the following:
• The third and final readings of ordinances that offer tax incentives to Ecoplexus for the establishment of a proposed solar farm near Salley that would involve an investment of approximately $61 million over five years.
• The third and final readings of ordinances that offer tax incentives to Central States Manufacturing Inc., which announced plans earlier this month to establish a new facility on Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville that will create 70 new jobs. The company, which produces and distributes metal building components, plans to invest $16 million in the project.
• A resolution to accept a $250,000 grant from South Carolina’s Economic Development Set-Aside Fund to assist Central States Manufacturing in its establishment of a new facility in Graniteville.