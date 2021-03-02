Aiken County Council hears favorable report from Killian about Wagener fact-finding mission

Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker expressed satisfaction Tuesday with the progress that has been made so far in an effort to find out more about the beleaguered Wagener Fire Department’s finances and operations.
“We are very pleased that we are starting to get that flow of information that we requested,” he said following County Council’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center. “I am hopeful that by our next meeting (March 16) we’ll have more of a full report from (county) staff based on that information.”
During a work session prior to Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrator Clay Killian provided an update to County Council on its fact-finding mission.
The investigation was launched by a resolution passed by the panel Feb. 16 that authorized Killian and his staff to make a written request to the Town of Wagener for various records and documents related to its fire department and its fire protection services contract with the county.
County Council also asked for confirmation that the Wagener Fire Department had properly working equipment and sufficient personnel to perform its duties.
There was a deadline of 10 calendar days from when the request was issued, which Killian said happened Feb. 17.
On Tuesday, Killian gave County Council copies of a resolution that he said Wagener Town Council had passed recently.
According to Killian, that resolution “essentially rescinds” a Notification of Intent document in which Wagener Town Council asked the county to reduce the size of the existing Wagener fire district.
The document also stated that Town Council would seek to terminate its fire protection services contract with the county if the district wasn’t made smaller.
In addition, the Town of Wagener, has “hired a new fire chief, and I understand they have 13 firefighters on staff right now,” Killian further reported. “Including the former (interim) chief and the new chief makes it 15, if I understood them correctly.”
Killian said that he had begun getting some of the records and documents that had been requested, and he described them as “quite lengthy.”
The bank statements that “(Wagner) Mayor (Mike) Miller has forwarded to me are from as far back as 2013, Killian continued.
He added that he hadn’t had an opportunity yet to “really look” at those documents.
Killian also told County Council that there had been some work done on the Wagener Fire Department’s equipment.
“It is in pretty good shape – or better shape than it was – and they feel like they can respond now appropriately (to requests for assistance from county residents),” Killian said.
The Town of Wagener’s response “has been very positive so far as far as trying to give us information to look at,” Killian concluded. “I think things are moving in the direction that we kind of hoped it would as far a getting a response.”
Even though the deadline set by County Council has passed, Bunker indicated a willingness to let the Town of Wagener have more time to gather and provide the information requested.
“We understand that they’re a small town,” Bunker said. “But we did ask for some very specific things and that’s what we expect to (eventually) get.”
Killian told County Council that he hoped to make “a more thorough report” about the Town of Wagener and its fire department to the panel in a couple of weeks.
Last November, the Town of Wagener announced that Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day had been suspended.
Those suspensions generated controversy in the community. Both the Town of Wagener and the fire department’s former leaders have been accused of wrongdoing.
The Wagener Fire Department staff traditionally has been made up of volunteers.
Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Inc., a recently formed organization, has told County Council that it wants to enter into a contract with the county to provide fire protection services in the Wagener fire district.
Representatives of that group attended County Council’s meeting Tuesday.
During that meeting, County Council voted unanimously to approve the first readings of ordinances that would provide tax incentives for two proposed business development investments locally that have been identified only as Project B-52s and Project Shamrock.
Three readings of an ordinance are required for final passage.
All nine members of County Council were present at Tuesday’s meeting or participated via telephone.