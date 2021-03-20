Aiken County Council hears about plans for repurposing Warren Mill

An old textile mill in Warrenville will be transformed into an apartment complex, with amenities such as a pool and an event center, if a plan to repurpose it becomes a reality.
Aiken County Council learned about the proposal for the Warren Mill, which is located off of S.C. Highway 421, during the work session before the panel's March 16 meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
John Gumpert and Ken Betsch made a presentation to County Council.
Gumpert, a developer, is the managing partner of Camden Partners in Atlanta.
Betsch is the principal of BetschAssociates, which is a full-service planning and architectural design firm in Greenville, according to the company's website.
Gumpert said they would be seeking a property tax abatement incentive for the project from the county.
He also reported that the mill site is under contract to be purchased.
In addition to the renovation of Warren Mall, the plan calls for some new buildings to be constructed.
There will be “somewhere between 180 and 200 units” in the complex, Gumpert said, and they will rent for “probably $1,250” per month.
He also reported that a study had indicated that there would a strong market demand for the apartments.
“We have lined up our equity sources for this project,” Gumpert said. “The previous development effort has taken the environmental (evaluation and cleanup process) quite a ways, so we can pick up on their environmental efforts and drive them to completion. I would like to have all the incentives in place in the next 60 days and have the project commence in or around October.”
Both Gumpert and Betsch have experience renovating old mills and turning them into residences.
“We have worked on several mills together,” Betsch said.
One is the Woodside Mill in Greenville.
“Ken and I are just in the process of finishing the Woodside Mill,” Gumpert said.
It has 307 units.
Other repurposing plans have been announced for Warren Mill in the past that mentioned apartments and even a children’s museum, but the projects weren’t completed.
“That’s a story we hear all the time,” said Gumpert about the Warren Mill’s situation. “We are often the ones that come in and get it done because we have a proven process, and it starts with a market demand study.”