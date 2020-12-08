Aiken County Council deals with Wagener fire department issues, hires new county attorney

Aiken County Council approved during its meeting Tuesday the first reading of an ordinance that would revise the fire protection service area boundaries for the New Holland Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Wagener’s fire department.
That action helped set the stage for a proposed consolidation of the two fire departments.
New Holland’s chief, Dennis Jackson, suggested the merger in a letter sent to Wagener Mayor Mike Miller and the Wagener Town Council.
During a meeting of County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee earlier Tuesday, County Attorney Jim Holly said the consolidation could be a long-term solution to Wagener’s need for fire protection services and would involve New Holland providing such services to “the Wagener fire district, which would include inside” the town limits.
Holly also reported that “the discussions so far (about the proposed merger) have been amicable and productive.”
The Aiken Standard reported in November that the Town of Wagener had announced the suspension of Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day in a press release.
The reasons for their suspensions were “inappropriate use of social media” and "insufficient bookkeeping documentation regarding finances of the Wagener Fire Department,” according to the release.
The release further stated that there have been “considerable difficulties” between the fire department, town council and the mayor during recent years.
In addition, the Aiken Standard reported at that time the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was conducting an investigation.
Day later told the Aiken Standard he and Redd had not mishandled any of the Wagener Fire Department’s funds and he didn’t believe there had been any misuse of social media that would have warranted an investigation.
The Wagener Fire Department’s staff traditionally has been made up of volunteers.
Gerald Taylor was named the interim chief of the department.
After an executive session following Tuesday’s County Council meeting, the panel returned to Council Chambers at the Aiken County Government Center and unanimously passed a resolution to hire Bradley T. Farrar to succeed Holly as the county’s attorney.
Holly is retiring from the position at the end of the year, but because of another resolution that was passed unanimously, he will continue to work for the county and assist Farrar during the transition.
Farrar currently is the chief deputy county attorney for Richland County.
Also during the Judicial and Public Safety Committee’s meeting, County Administrator Clay Killian reported to the group’s members that progress was continuing to be made in reducing the number of vacancies in the county’s emergency medical services department.
As of Tuesday, there were only eight unfilled positions in a department that has a budget for 77. At the time of County Council’s meeting in November, there were 10 vacancies.
Chris DeLoach, who is in charge of the EMS department, said he believed the highest number of unfilled positions at any one time previously this year had been 21.
In other actions Tuesday, County Council unanimously approved the following:
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that would allow the City of Aiken to expand its water and sanitary sewer services district to areas north of Interstate 20 along U.S. Highway 1 and S.C. Highway 19, between Wire Road and I-20, and west of S.C. Highway 19 near I-20.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance that would authorize the county to sell two small pieces of property for $5,500 and $3,400 to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for a bridge improvement project on S.C. Highway 421.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance to amend the county’s budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 in order to “rebudget” carry-forward purchase orders from fiscal year 2019-2020, to make additional appropriations and to address other financial matters.
All nine members of County Council were present at the panel’s meeting Tuesday or participated via telephone.