Aiken County Animal Shelter celebrates enclosing intake kennels

Jennifer Miller, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, could hardly hold back tears as she thanked attendees at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
The ribbon cutting was to celebrate the completion of the enclosure of the 30 open-air kennels in the intake wing at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
"In 2009 the shelter had a 95% euthanization rate, but last year we saved over 4,000 animals together as a community," Miller said.
The enclosed, air conditioned kennels will provide greater security for shelter dogs as they will be protected from environmental elements.
Miller said the shelter once had to use tarps and other rudimentary solutions to protect their intake kennels from the harsh weather.
The shelter was built in 2014 through a public/private partnership between the county and FOTAS, but there was not enough money at the time to enclose the 30 kennels, shelter manager Bobby Arthurs said.
The construction of the shelter was funded by the county with funds from the Capital Project Sales Tax III. FOTAS funded the architectural and shovel-ready plans, as well as much needed equipment, durable stainless-steel kennels, furnishings and fencing once construction of the shelter was complete through contributions from donors.
Even with the extra space however, adoptions and fosters are still needed.
The shelter takes in hundreds of animals a month, and received 455 in October alone, said Bob Gordon, a volunteer with FOTAS. The majority of dogs received are pitbulls or pit-mixes.
For more information or to make an appointment to view adoptable pets, call the shelter at 803-642-1537 or email FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org.
Dogs and puppies are $35 and cats are $10, and includes spay/neuter and microchip.