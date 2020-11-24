Aiken community teams up with ACTS to feed those in need this holiday season

One of Aiken's charity organizations, ACTS, is doubling down to feed Aiken County families this holiday season and has already been flooded with community members who want to help.
Members of the Aiken community have been making food and financial donations on top of spreading the word of ACTS' goal to feed families this year.
One recent endeavor includes Feed the Need Aiken County 2020, a project established this week in which residents prepare a box of non-perishable items for families in need.
The goal, said Suzanne Jackson, ACTS' executive director, is to have boxes, no matter the number, out to families before Christmas.
Flo Holford, organizer of the project, started the project after witnessing a need in the Aiken community. She soon enlisted George Funeral Home owner Cody Anderson, who donated the use of an empty room of his business to store the boxes until they are distributed.
Anderson often lends his business in some capacity to community organizations, including Salvation Army and United Way, and was more than happy to help in this cause.
"It's about celebrating life," Anderson said. "We've been a resource (for the community) for more than 100 years now, so it's nice to continue that support."
Feed the Need has garnered 20 boxes from the community so far. With no max number of boxes needed, Holford is hoping to be "overwhelmed" with support.
"Everybody wants to give back, but no one really knows what to do," she said. "This is just one way that they can."
ACTS also received a yearly donation of 50 hams and 50 turkeys from Annie, Lee and Don Cheeks, an Aiken family.
The donated meat, while not part of the Feed the Need project, still went into boxes that have been donated to ACTS' clients for Thanksgiving, Jackson said.
ACTS serves an estimated 10,800 households – essentially 23,000 – in the Aiken community. The organization has served 8,500 individuals strictly with COVID-related needs, including bill payment help and food needs, in the last six months alone, Jackson said.
With COVID-19 still affecting new and current clients, the organization is grateful for any and all assistance from the community, Jackson said.
"We can't estimate how many people need help (this holiday season) but the food need has doubled since COVID started," she said. "These past two weeks (ACTS) has been double booked ... I don't think, in a week before Thanksgiving, we've ever had this much to do."
However, Jackson also pointed out that there has been a lot of interest of people who want to help as well.
"The phone has been ringing off the hook with people wanting to help," Jackson said. "It's truly unbelievable and a little overwhelming."
Want to get involved?
A list of items for a Feed the Need box is available on the ACTS Facebook page.
Boxes can be dropped off at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. S.W.
Fiscal donations can be made to acts at their downtown location, 340 Park Ave., S.W., or online at actsofaiken.org.
ACTS is planning another food collection for the community in December.