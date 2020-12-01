Aiken community gives back on Giving Tuesday

Aiken area nonprofits eagerly welcomed an influx of support and donations from the community as Giving Tuesday inspired many to give back.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good, according to givingtuesday.org.
The global movement continues to encourage millions across the globe to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Area residents had their share of options to give back on Tuesday.
United Way of Aiken County called on community members to "unleash their generosity" by donating to support their 45 critical need programs within the Aiken County community.
Kettle bell ringers with the Salvation Army thanked Walmart shoppers as they slid money into the iconic red bucket as they exited the store.
Even Aiken's four-legged friends felt the warmth of generosity as the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare received donations for lifesaving funds to help homeless and neglected animals at its shelter.
In a year, marked by a pandemic, Giving Tuesday "restores hope," Sharon Rodgers, president of the United Way of Aiken County, said.
"We're so blessed here and to be able to share these blessings with others especially this year is needed," Rodgers said. "So many people are in need. There's so many people who have never had to ask for help before."
Lt. Randy Tiller with the Salvation Army of Aiken said the nonprofit organization is working to provide help to 1,200 young people this year, which is approximately 300 more. He credits the increase to COVID-19.
Although the need is greater, Tiller says the Salvation Army has seen an influx in giving, especially on Giving Tuesday.
"What Giving Tuesday is all about is a reminder regardless of what we may go through as a community, if we pull together then there’s hope," Tiller said.
To learn more ways to give and continue the spirit of generosity after Giving Tuesday, visit https://hq.givingtuesday.org/#ideas.