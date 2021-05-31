Aiken commemorates Memorial Day with solemn ceremony

In October 1983, 241 U.S. military personnel died when a suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives into a Marine Corps compound in Beirut, Lebanon.
Ret. Col. Claude Davis was there that day, only about 200 yards away from the building that was targeted.
On Monday, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Aiken, Davis told attendees about one of the victims of that terrorist attack, 1st Lt. Charles Schnorf.
Davis described Schnorf, who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, as “my hero.”
Schnorf also was one of Davis’ friends.
“We called him Chuck,” Davis said.
Schnorf, who played high school football in Virginia, was a graduate of The Citadel.
At the time of his death, he was 24 years old.
“All Chuck ever wanted to do in his life was be a Marine,” Davis said. “Chuck got to live that dream of being a young Marine officer. Prior to going to Beirut, Chuck and I were total strangers to each other. But we ended up being roommates aboard the amphibious ship that was taking us to Beirut.
“I love Chuck, and I love his memory,” Davis concluded. “I hope that you will love Chuck and his memory as well.”
Davis is the commandant of the Marine Corps League’s James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939, which organized the Memorial Day Ceremony.
After the event, Davis said the Beirut tragedy was “a defining part” of his life.
“It was horrible,” he continued. “I was the personnel officer, so I was the guy responsible for accounting for everybody. Actually, I initially ran the morgue right after the explosion.”
In addition to Schnorf, among those who died was a sergeant major who recently had been in the hospital.
“He could very easily have returned back to the United States, but he said he wanted to come back to his unit,” Davis remembered.
There also was a young corpsman who had just gotten married.
“Instead of going on his honeymoon, he decided he wanted to come back and do his job,” Davis said.
He won’t forget them.
“Memorial Day is not a holiday. It's a remembrance of those who died,” said Davis, who is the senior naval science instructor at South Aiken High School.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon was the Memorial Day Ceremony’s keynote speaker.
“The freedoms that we have … didn’t come without a price,” he said. “It was paid by the men and women who sacrificed (their lives) through the years for this great country.”
Osbon also encouraged his listeners to make an effort to educate young people about the important contributions made by those who were killed in combat or died while performing other military duties.
“Let’s pay honor, but let’s also move forward,” he said. “Let’s have a movement that starts right now, right this minute, to make sure our next generation – our grandchildren, our children, our neighbors’ children – understand what Memorial Day stands for, that this is a day that represents what our country’s foundation is based on.”
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker both were in the Memorial Day ceremony's audience.