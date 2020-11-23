Aiken city hall project on budget, on track for completion in 2022

The renovation of the historic Regions Bank building, to eventually be the City of Aiken’s multimillion-dollar headquarters, remains on budget and is on track to be finished in summer 2022.
“The good news is it’s moving along well,” Mark Chostner, the project manager, told City Council members at a Monday evening work session.
The 2022 completion date considers risks related to the novel coronavirus: labor or material shortages and delivery delays, for example. The project, then, could finish sooner.
“Obviously, we’re pushing to go faster than that,” Chostner said. And despite some minor surprises and demolition discoveries, “I feel good about that schedule.”
Demolition at the downtown site, at the corner of Chesterfield Street and Richland Avenue, is ongoing. On Monday afternoon, crews could be seen chipping and clawing away at the first floor, near the vault, and on an upper corner.
“Some of that was quite interesting to go through,” Chostner said at the work session.
Augusta-based RW Allen Construction is the general contractor. Fencing with the firm's name can be seen along Chesterfield Street.
The Regions Bank building, three floors and tens of thousands of square feet, is almost a century old. The future city hall was first constructed as the Henderson Hotel. Palmetto Federal bought the building in the 1960s, and it served as a bank until last year. Regions decided to consolidate its operations, a spokesperson said at the time.
City Council authorized the purchase of the property in August 2019, after Mayor Rick Osbon floated the idea at an Aiken Rotary Club meeting, where he described it as a win. The city has for years sought to consolidate its footprint in the downtown grid; what was the Finance Building on Laurens Street was sold months ago. It's now a bank branch.
The Chesterfield Street headquarters was included in a downtown redevelopment plan unanimously put forth by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission earlier this year. The lofty vision, ultimately accepted by City Council, also included public parking, streetscape upgrades and a rebooted Hotel Aiken.
“The existing land uses with in the boundaries are as follows: hotel use (currently vacant), commercial retail and restaurant (some currently vacant), bank building (currently vacant), and surface parking,” the redevelopment plan notes.