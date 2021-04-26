Aiken city hall project on budget, expected to be finished in summer 2022

The city of Aiken’s new headquarters is expected to be finished by summer 2022, in line with a prior estimate, a project official told City Council members Monday night.
The multimillion-dollar project – renovating, modernizing and expanding upon the historic Regions Bank building, along Chesterfield Street South – is on schedule and on budget, manager Mark Chostner said.
Chostner in November 2020 said the “good news is it’s moving along well.” While there have been some issues, Chostner explained Monday night, they have been within expectations.
In recent weeks, crews and a crane have been seen at the downtown site, where steel beams and concrete are going in for the addition. Photos included in the regular update show progress inside the building and behind it, and renderings teased interior decorating and furnishings.
“As you can see,” Chostner said, “we’re coming out of the ground over there.”
Augusta-based RW Allen Construction is the general contractor.
The historic Regions Bank building comprises three floors and more than 20,000 square-feet. It was first constructed as the Henderson Hotel. Palmetto Federal bought the building in the 1960s, and it served as a bank until recently. The branch was shuttered for consolidation reasons, according to a spokesperson.
City Council authorized the purchase of the Regions property in August 2019. At the time, it was thought the city hall project would take years to complete.
The future headquarters is meant to replace the city’s municipal and finance hubs, 214 Park Ave. S.W. and 135 Laurens St. S.W. The latter was sold for more than $1 million and is now home to an SRP Federal Credit Union branch.
City officials have expressed interest in a parking garage near the Chesterfield Street headquarters, but the pandemic has complicated the matter.
A non-binding redevelopment plan put forth by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission – and later accepted by City Council – included a finished city hall and an adjacent parking garage. Together, the two structures anchored the eastern end of the blueprint, which stretched west to Hotel Aiken.