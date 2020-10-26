Aiken City Council walks back contentious fire-fee update

Weeks after the Aiken City Council first promised to address and amend a formula that has produced surprisingly pricey fire-protection bills for some Aiken County residents, a fix is in.
City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that reverts the city’s fire-fee calculations to what they were before the start of July. The rollback chiefly affects those who own property outside city limits but within the city’s fire district — about 6,300 parcels.
“I want to thank staff for getting this together,” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said Monday, “and allowing us to correct this issue so quickly, too.”
City Council preliminarily approved the change at a special-called meeting Oct. 19. That vote was unanimous. The vote Monday was unanimous, too.
Changes will be effective Dec. 1, city documents show.
City Council has met three weeks in a row this month, a sign of how hastily officials sought a solution amid a deluge of calls, complaints, sticker shock and jeers of taxation without representation. (County residents who have been billed aren’t represented on City Council.) A line of communication between the city and the county governments had been opened.
The updates made over the summer – and mulled in May – resulted in 300-400% increases on some bills, Osbon has acknowledged. City Council member Andrea Gregory described the spikes as “astronomical.”
But that, the mayor has also said, was never the intent.
“I certainly take responsibility for not asking the right questions and finding out what that increase would look like,” Osbon said earlier this month. “So, the only thing I know is to go back and say, ‘Let’s get it right.’”
One Aiken County resident on Monday told City Council he still took issue with paying the fire-protection sum “because if my house was on fire, I’m expecting it to burn down.”
Account credits or refunds have been recommended for those who already paid their fire-service bill, Osbon and City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh explained Monday.
The city last increased fire fees for out-of-city property in 2017. The general billing structure, though, dates back decades.
"Obviously the rates have been adjusted via ordinance over the years," City Council meeting minutes read, "but the philosophy started in 1994 based on the records that we have."