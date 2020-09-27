Aiken City Council to review Whiskey Road car wash plans, Powderhouse Connector deal

The Aiken City Council on Monday night will again review plans for a car wash along Whiskey Road, weeks after the council advanced the concept and after it consulted with the S.C. Department of Transportation.
City Council preliminarily approved what could be a new Lulu’s Car Wash off Sizemore Circle and near Stratford Drive in August. The nod included a bevy of traffic and compliance conditions, as the advisory Planning Commission suggested earlier.
Since then, the state transportation department has given the city permission to install a split-phase traffic signal at the Whiskey Road, Powderhouse Road and Stratford Drive intersection. The city will foot a portion of the bill. The potential changes will be reviewed in-depth at a 6 p.m. work session.
The proposed 3,500-square-foot automated Lulu’s Car Wash would sit on a few acres of a grander 12-acre parcel. It would be similar to the same-brand facilities along Richland Avenue West and East Pine Log Road.
Neighbors, who live in subdivisions like Springstone Villas, have expressed concerns about traffic spikes, cut-throughs, water runoff and drainage, and light pollution. Many people have signed a petition, submitted to the city, opposing a Stratford Drive curb cut.
“We’ve already been in contact with DOT working toward some solutions to issues and concerns of the homeowners,” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said last month, “and they’re primarily safety issues.”
Other items on City Council's 7 p.m. agenda include:
- A potential agreement that would help make the Powderhouse Connector project, as currently envisioned, possible.
- A resolution regarding the former Regions Bank building, the future city hall, that would clear the way for an income tax credit under the Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act.
- The first reading of an ordinance to amend the concept plan for the Village at Woodside, a topic the Planning Commission reviewed in mid-September.
City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave S.W. Coronavirus restrictions – mask requirements and a limit on how many people can be in council chambers, for example – are still in place.