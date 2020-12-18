Aiken City Council to review parking garage connector, other plans at special meeting

The Aiken City Council will discuss at a special-called meeting Tuesday potential changes to the future city headquarters, including a parking-garage connector, suggesting a downtown parking structure remains in the cards.

A walkway linking a renovated Regions Bank building along Chesterfield Street and a nearby garage could cost $750,000, according to documents circulated Friday. The estimated price tag — perhaps prohibitive — includes design and construction. A similar span in Augusta was referenced, the documents show.

Erecting a parking garage in the city’s downtown shopping-and-dining district is neither a new idea nor a noncontroversial one. Years ago, for example, a garage was floated for the corner of Richland Avenue and Newberry Street, down the street from Hotel Aiken. That never came to fruition.

“It’s a reflection of the input we received. Some people were totally against the parking garage,” John Klimm, then Aiken's city manager, said in late 2017. “Some felt that a parking garage would address things. But they weren’t convinced it was the right location.”

A nonbinding downtown redevelopment plan accepted by City Council earlier this year included a parking garage next to the Chesterfield Street city hall, still a work in progress. That brainstorm suggested a 180-space parking garage would cost millions of dollars.

As of November, the renovation of the historic Regions Bank building, to be the city’s dedicated government hub, remained on budget and on track to be finished in summer 2022. The completion date considered risks related to the coronavirus pandemic: labor or material shortages and delivery delays.

City Council authorized the purchase of the property, three floors and tens of thousands of square-feet, in August 2019. Regions shuttered its branch there months ago.

The Tuesday work session, just days before Christmas, begins at 4 p.m. City Council meets at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.