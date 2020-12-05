Aiken City Council to discuss Public Safety, community resources following shootings

The Aiken City Council, at a Monday work session, will discuss the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s resources and policing, in general, a hot-button topic tossed into the headlines again by a violent Thanksgiving weekend.

City Council member Andrea Gregory requested the conversation be had, documents show. ADPS Chief Charles Barranco and other staffers will be at the 5:30 p.m. get-together, which precedes an executive session and a 7 p.m. regular meeting.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon expects the discussion to be healthy and informative, especially ahead of next year's budget.

Three people were killed in three separate shootings at the end of November – days after a Thanksgiving unlike any other in recent memory.

On Nov. 28, a North Augusta man was fatally shot and at least 18 others were hurt in a targeted attack outside Seventh Lounge, a nightclub along Richland Avenue East. That same morning, a 77-year-old woman was killed in a reported drive-by at her home in Barnwell. And on Nov. 29, a 34-year-old was shot dead at the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex off Whiskey Road. His body was found outside.

While only one shooting was in Aiken proper, the trio of attacks commanded community attention and, on social media, conjured questions of general safety.

"With recent issues in and around the city, it is important that a safe community is maintained and a key element of that is an adequately funded and staffed Public Safety Department," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh wrote in a memo prepared for City Council.

Both Barranco and Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt believe Aiken and Aiken County to be safe places. The nightclub shooting is thought to be an act of gang retaliation.

“I know Public Safety and the Sheriff’s Office are doing everything they can,” City Council member Gail Diggs has said. “They’re investigating, and I know they’re devoting a lot of time to investigating these shootings. But they can’t be everywhere all the time.”

The council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The work session and regular meeting are open to the public. Coronavirus restrictions, though, are in place.

Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.