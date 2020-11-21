Aiken City Council to be updated on headquarters project

The Aiken City Council will be briefed on the multimillion-dollar rework of the Regions Bank building, to be the city’s new headquarters, on Monday.

The update on the project – well underway along Chesterfield Street – will be delivered at a 5:45 p.m. work session. A closed-door executive session will follow. City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Both the work session and regular meeting are open to the public.

The Regions Bank project is on budget, a total of $13.6 million, and could be completed by early summer 2022, documents show. The timeframe reflects potential coronavirus risks and repercussions.

RW Allen Construction, an Augusta-based firm, has been named the general contractor.

Photos provided to the council show demolition on the first floor as well as demolition of the bank vault. The first floor “of Regions addition is currently being demolished,” city documents read. “New building foundations should start installation by mid-December.”

The bank building, three floors and more than 24,000 square-feet, dates back almost a century. It was first built as the Henderson Hotel. And Palmetto Federal bought the building in the 1960s. It served as a bank until last year.

City Council authorized the purchase of the building in August 2019, after Mayor Rick Osbon teased the idea at a meeting of the Aiken Rotary Club. The vote was 5-1. Then-City Council member Dick Dewar voted against it, describing the matter as more of a want than a need.

The new city hall was included in a downtown redevelopment plan unanimously put forth by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission.

City Council meets – for now – at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.