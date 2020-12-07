Aiken City Council, Public Safety kick off dialogue about needs and resources

The Aiken City Council on Monday reiterated its strong support of and desire to buttress the Aiken Department of Public Safety, bucking a trend of demands made in other states and municipalities to defund the police.
In an evening exchange with Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and other city officials, City Council members sought to jumpstart a broader conversation about community safety, policing and recruitment. The dialogue – expected to continue – will likely inform the city’s next budget.
“I want you to know that you have my support, and I want to be able to ask those questions: Do you have what you need? What resources can we look into? What can we do for you?” City Council member Andrea Gregory said, focusing on the chief. “There’s been a lot out there. Our law enforcement, they need to know that we care and we’re paying attention and we’re listening.”
Mayor Rick Osbon similarly said the Monday talks were meant to be informative; Barranco was not being put “on a hot seat,” as the mayor described it.
City Council’s conversation comes in the wake of three fatal shootings over the Thanksgiving weekend, a rash of violence that officials said could be related.
On Nov. 28, a North Augusta man was fatally shot and at least 18 others were hurt in an attack outside Seventh Lounge, a nightclub along Richland Avenue East just outside city limits. That same morning, a 77-year-old woman was killed in a reported drive-by at her home in Barnwell. And on Nov. 29, a 34-year-old was shot dead at the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex off busy Whiskey Road.
“I can say that through our partnerships in law enforcement, there is not a need that we have in this investigation at this point,” Barranco said Monday. “If there was, I’d be coming to Stuart saying, ‘We need this, or we need that.’ But through those partnerships, every need has been met to this point.”
Public Safety often collaborates with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
When City Council considered over the summer giving first responders a pay raise, Barranco told the Aiken Standard he believed City Council had his back, even as other departments across the U.S. faced cuts or shuffles.
“And that’s what makes Aiken, Aiken,” he said at the time.