Aiken City Council pledges $200,000 for economic development commission

The Aiken City Council on Monday night preliminarily approved a budget amendment to fund a local economic development panel this fiscal year.

City Council voted unanimously to provide the Aiken Municipal Development Commission $200,000, “which will enable the group to not wait until July 1 to receive funding,” according to a memo from City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

A second vote is expected later this month.

In previous budget discussions, the commission sought a total of $500,000. The sum agreed to Monday – seed money, so to speak – is 40% of that.

The money, documents show, would support a project manager, site acquisition, marketing and professional services, among other things.

City Council members earlier this month lauded the work of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, describing its recently crafted strategy for growth as “very comprehensive” and “good work.”

The strategy resembles and adds to a lengthy AECOM study, a draft of which was presented at an earlier Aiken Chamber of Commerce forum.

The commission, now led by Keith Wood, was created by City Council in August 2019. It advises City Council on development endeavors and has independent powers.