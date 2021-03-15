Aiken City Council mulls economic development strategies as city budget nears

A lengthy economic development discussion between Aiken City Council members on Monday night kept returning to the same concept: how neighborhood-level improvements could spur great growth.
While the public conversation ran the gamut – touching everything from homelessness to the city's creep northward, from sewer service expansion to faith communities and minority-owned businesses – the focus, the sweet spot, was attracting and keeping people.
At its most basic, the two-hour exchange showed, that means concentrating on public safety and upkeep, housing availability citywide, and basic amenities and attractions, including grocers and things to do for young adults, families and children.
"Especially now that a lot of stuff is getting ready to happen on the Eastside," said City Council member Gail Diggs, "we don't have a grocery store on that end of town, at all."
"And it gets back to how much traffic does a vacant house create? Zero," City Council member Ed Girardeau said separately. "We put people in houses, our traffic count goes up, the grocery stores will follow."
The conversation Monday comes as city staff craft the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, as new development strategies are formally brought to City Council’s attention, and as officials consider how to spend approximately $5 million in expected coronavirus relief funds.
“We’ve heard from all the major departments as well as from the municipal development corporation,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
