Aiken City Council moves forward with virtual meeting ordinance

The Aiken City Council on Monday night preliminary approved a change to city code that would facilitate virtual meetings for the city's boards, panels and commissions, as well as official participation in meetings by phone.

The amendment – lowering the threshold for virtual meetings but not requiring them or establishing them as the norm – needs two approvals to go into effect. City Council's Monday vote was unanimous; the measure is expected to be taken up again near the end of the month.

City Council in late January passed an emergency ordinance to temporarily shift meetings of city bodies online.

"In doing some research with all this going on, it is clear that the" Freedom of Information Act "does allow a council member to participate by telephone or by other electronic means," city attorney Gary Smith said Monday, explaining the ins and outs of the prospective update. "So, this amendment would allow a City Council member, who is out of town for business or on vacation, to be able to call in during a City Council meeting even though they are not present in the City Council chambers while the City Council is meeting in chambers."

"It actually allows us to do somewhat of a hybrid meeting for members who feel they need to, for health reasons, not meet in person," Mayor Rick Osbon said separately.

During the meeting, about an hour long, City Council member Kay Biermann Brohl emphasized the council "likes to engage our citizens in an in-person format."

The city's recent pivot to Zoom – and reliance on livestreaming – was a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, which is ravaging South Carolina and the U.S. Thousands of cases and more than 150 virus-related deaths have been logged in Aiken County alone.

Virtual meetings are open to the public. They are livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page, and comments can be submitted via email, at publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov, to be read into the record.