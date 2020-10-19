Aiken City Council eyes rollback in wake of fire-fee controversy

A quick fix for some inadvertently high fire-protection bills in Aiken County is one step closer to fruition.
The Aiken City Council on Monday night preliminarily approved an ordinance that would walk back the fire-fee formula to what it was a few months ago.
The vote was unanimous.
“This ordinance will put the rates back, for non-city customer fire fees, as they were prior to July 1, 2020,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said, introducing the measure and offering a brief summary. “Staff recommended to council a rate amendment, and I think after feedback and comments, internally and with council, we’re recommending that we” roll those rates back.
Two separate approvals are needed for the change to go into effect. City Council next meets Oct. 26. Another meeting is expected in early November.
Monday’s special-called meeting comes after Mayor Rick Osbon and other City Council members apologized for – and pledged to address – fee changes instituted over the summer.
City Council member Andrea Gregory on Monday said some people in the city’s fire district, which extends beyond city limits and into the county, saw “astronomical” jumps in their bills because of the summertime update. Anecdotes of 400% spikes have floated around social media and in community groups; Osbon mentioned them earlier this month.
More than 6,000 parcels outside city limits, but within the fire district, are billed for protection, according to the city manager. That has raised representation issues, Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker has said.
At the meeting, City Council member Lessie Price described the ongoing process as a lesson learned. She also acknowledged how the council’s actions have very real consequences on real people – neighbors, friends and constituents.
“And I will tell you, and go on record,” Price said, “we will get it right.”
The city last increased fire fees for out-of-city properties in 2017.