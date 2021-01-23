Aiken City Council expected to finalize annexation of Generations Park on Monday

The Aiken City Council is poised to finalize the annexation of Generations Park on Monday.

At its 7 p.m. meeting, City Council will consider the second reading of an ordinance to bring the 120-acre tract into city limits.

Council members preliminarily approved the annexation Jan. 11.

The annexation is made possible – this time – by a thin strip of land that connects an edge of the park to the city’s northern end.

“The property is adjacent to the city limits via a 10-foot-wide parcel that extends from the southwest corner of Generations Park to a portion of the railroad bed approximately 1,500 feet north of Summit Industrial Park,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh has explained.

City officials broke ground on Generations Park, then referred to as Northside Park, in 2017. Its development is phased.

The park, off Columbia Highway North, currently features an amphitheater, playground, exercise equipment, trails and parking. Far more has been floated, and far more land there can be developed; a majority of the acreage has gone untapped.

A work session and a closed-door executive session will precede the regular meeting at which the annexation will be considered. City Council meetings can be livestreamed on the city's YouTube page, youtube.com/cityofaikensc.