Aiken City Council embraces commission's economic development strategy

The Aiken City Council on Wednesday cheered the work of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, which recently crafted and made available an intricate-but-familiar strategy for local economic development.

“This is good work. This document is all inclusive, you guys thought of everything and everybody,” City Council member Gail Diggs said to Keith Wood, the commission chairman. “And that really, really makes me feel good. So, I just want to thank you for putting all of your time and energy into this plan. It’s really good.”

“I would just echo the councilwoman’s comments,” Mayor Rick Osbon said, following up. “It’s very comprehensive.”

The document — a handful of pages accompanied by color-coded tables — comprises four overarching goals and a raft of supporting policy recommendations and project suggestions. Among them: improving the bustling Whiskey Road corridor and leveraging the city's equestrian heritage for community growth and engagement. It was presented as city staff prepares the next budget amid the coronavirus financial squeeze.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission was created by City Council in August 2019 after much discussion, and is tasked with addressing property issues as well as advising City Council on development ventures. The panel has independent powers and has been pitched as a catalyst or accelerator.

The plan reviewed by City Council members Wednesday evening is buttressed by an AECOM analysis that the commission previously sifted through. A draft AECOM report was presented at an Aiken Chamber of Commerce forum in early January.

“Again, this is a document of lists of jobs to be done,” Tim O’Briant, the city’s development czar, said at the time. “That’s an exciting way to start 2021, with a long list of things to do and good people to do it.”

The praise Wednesday is a clear-cut vote of confidence for the development commission, which had a turbulent start.

We could “not have a better team than we have right now,” City Council member Lessie Price said of the commission. “We know that all of you are busy. But yet, this is important to you. Aiken is important to you, and the love of this community.”